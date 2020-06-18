Benalla junior football and cricket presidents welcome new Arundel St precinct

In a project almost 30 years in the making, the new Arundel St sports pavilion is set to be a game changer for young sport stars in Benalla.

“This project has literally been talked about and proposed for about 20-to-30 years,” Benalla Junior Football League president Darren Skelton said.

“Various junior leagues have had plans drafted and got to a point where works were nearly approved, but for one reason or another the project wasn’t finalised.

“It’s really exciting that the state government and Benalla council got on board and provided us the funding.”

Along with the Victorian Government's contribution of $500 000 and council funding providing $50 000, Benalla’s junior football and cricket league also made contributions, a fact Skelton contributed to the hard work of many volunteers.

“Our junior league has been able to contribute $50 000, which is a lot of money for a country junior sporting association,” Skelton said.

“And of that, about $20-to-$30 000 was through the canteen and sausage sizzles.

“To now see it finally taking shape, it’s great recognition for those who fundraised.”

Junior cricketers will likely be the first beneficiaries of the new pavilion, which is scheduled to be finished by November.

Ben0alla Bushrangers president Mark Saunders said the pavilion — which includes change rooms, external toilets, a kiosk and covered spectator viewing — would revolutionise the game day experience for junior athletes.

“Prior to building this, we were basically sitting on timber benches on game day,” Saunders said.

“This gives us somewhere that, if it starts raining we can wait under cover, and we’ve got change rooms where players can put their gear.

“It’s a lovely setting near the river, so to have a nice new facility to complement that, we’re looking forward to getting down there and training and for other clubs to also take advantage of it.”

Saunders said in addition to hosting local sports teams, the facility would be a point of pride when representative sports bring athletes to Benalla from across the region.

“We are able to utilise it for senior representative cricket, the Junior North East Knights, and the country cricket week, which involves places, such as Mansfield and Howlong,” Saunders said.

Skelton agreed the possibilities of the precinct were endless and said a number of sporting teams in Benalla could make use of the precinct.

“The whole basis is to make it multi-use — for both boys and girls,” Skelton said.

“In the future we might see it used for youth girls and senior women’s football matches.

“We want it being used and not just sitting their for juniors.

“We want as many groups using it as possible.

“It’s a great facility for the community.”

Skelton said Benalla’s junior leagues would also look to secure additional funding for a proposed stage two and three build for the precinct, which includes lighting, cricket nets, and other upgrades.