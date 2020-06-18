Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

It's not about how many times you can get hit, it's about how many times you can get hit and keep moving forward.

That is the mantra of the great Rocky Balboa played by actor Sylvester Stallone in the long-running movie franchise about the boxing extraordinaire.

What does this have to with a racing column you ask?

Well, after a disastrous few weeks which has left our pockets battered and bruised, Payney's Punt feels it's time to listen to the Italian Stallion from Philadelphia.

Just like Rocky did countless times in six movies, we need to pick ourselves up off the canvas and continue to weather the blows from our opponent — the bookie.

In all seriousness, we do need to hit our straps tomorrow.

Otherwise this column might end up on the distributing line at SPC.

Sticking to the metropolitan races, tomorrow has headquarters host a nine-race card with the listed Creswick Stakes (1200 m) the headline event.

The rail will be out 11 m and with rain about today and tomorrow expect a Soft 6 rating.

Going off the last meeting at Flemington on June 6, more than half of the winners came from the middle barriers when the rail was out 8 m.

For those boosting the odds and activating the power play option this weekend, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 11.45 am — BM90 (1620 m)

Expect a quick pace to be set from Man Of Peace (3), 1 and 11. Man Of Peace finds a weaker race here, but rises considerably in weight and was chased down last start. Has found the money each time in this preparation. Brilliant Concept (6) is in some good from with two-straight wins on heavy ground at this distance. Drops in weight here and expect a strong showing. Ammoudi Bay (8) was a last start winner at Ballarat and has two wins from past three starts. Cruised home in his recent win over 1400 m and drops 4 kg in weight here. Should find a nice run behind Man Of Peace on the rails. Loves the soft track.

Top tip: Ammoudi Bay

Race 2. 12.20 pm — Super Vobis 2-Y-0 (1420 m)

A tricky race for punters with a handful of runners having their second start. Chequerboard (1) is undefeated from two starts at this distance and deserves respect. The weight claim will help considerably. Cherry Tortoni (3) won on debut in solid fashion and steps out to 1400 m here. Two horses have since won from that race. Godolphin's Alcyone (5) finished strongly on debut after placed 10th with 400 m left in a 1200 m race. Will enjoy the rise in distance.

Top tip: Chequerboard EW

Race 3. 12.55 pm — BM90 (1420 m)

Only Honey Esprit (8) will look to lead here. She beat Holbien last start, who then came out and won well last Saturday. Will take some running down. So You Swing (12) was good first-up, but has missed a run, so is now 42 days between starts, staying at 1400 m. Snogging (4) comes back from Group company and drops to 1400 m. This is easier, but is unproven at Flemington. Does boast a terrific record with Oliver in the saddle (4:2-0-1). But Great Duchess (2) looks like she can get the job done after winning when fresh last start. Rises to 1400 m and has won at this trip before. Is yet to win second-up, but has placed twice.

Top tip: Great Duchess

Race 4. 1.30 pm — Super Vobis 3-Y-0 (2000 m)

Bit of value here. Glance back to earlier this month and three runners from this event battled out a tough race. Persan (5), Coolth (3) and Hypercane (2) finished in the placings that day over 2000 m and they all meet again here. Hypercane greets them 5 kg lighter and has finished runner-up in his past two runs. Ready to claim victory. Coolth finished third when favourite and finished strongly in that race. Could hit his peak here fourth-up. And Persan beat both home and is in serious form with three top-two finishes. Worth having a look at Grinzinger Allee (8), who is out of NZ Oaks winner Miss Artistic. First step out at this distance, but is proven on soft ground.

Top tip: Hypercane EW

Race 5. 2.05 pm — BM78 (1000 m)

Another wide-open affair and expect Pariano and Mister Mogul to grab the lead from inside barriers. Pariano (4) has great form at the distance, but rises in weight and looks well held. If Pinyin (16) can get a start watch out. Just missed out when fresh and has a great record when second-up. Handles the soft and heavy ground and has placed in two of three at the track. One for the value hunters, Ray's Dream (10) has copped the widest barrier, but it might favour her running down the grandstand side. Has won twice when second-up and will be better suited to the recent run down the straight. Ideally, we would let this through to the keeper but Pinyin if she starts.

Top tip: Pinyin

Race 6. 2.45 pm — Hcp (2540 m)

Sasko (6) will look to lead from out wide and Chapada (4) and Arty Lucas (8) should settle behind on the pace. Chapada (4) won well over this route last start, defeating a handy one in Masaff. Arty Lucas (8) won easily as a $1.22 favourite at Ballarat. Much tougher class here, but he's performing well and certainly won't mind soft ground. Alfarris (3) has been good in both runs back from a break, coming from 13th at the 400 m to finish fifth last start. Has a 4:3-0-0 record when third-up and looks ready now. Sin To Win (7) somehow finds a way to perform well and has placed four times this prep. Place odds?

Top tip: Alfarris EW

Race.7 3.25 pm — A.R Creswick Stakes (1200 m)

Feature race of the day is set to be a doozy with plenty of threats against the favourite. Expect a fast tempo from Front Page (10) and Kalkarni Royale (11). The latter strolled home at long odds last start and does well on soft tracks. The former is building a solid record and is on the hunt for a hat-trick. Broadwayandfourth (5) wasn't disgraced last weekend, she finished strongly and needs luck here. King Of Hastings (1) is our best of the day and going off his last start, should get the job done tomorrow. Pings at this distance with a 6:3-3-0 record and should handle the 2 kg rise in weight. Can handle the straight.

Top tip: King Of Hastings

Race 8. 4 pm — Hcp (1420 m)

Don't expect the quickest start with 2, 9 and 10 to press forward. Vassilator (6) posted a long-overdue win over this route last start, meaning all three of his wins have been at this trip. Up in weight, but needs to be respected. Although Heptagon (1) was superb when he won the Swan Hill Cup recently, can't see him winning with an extra 5 kg and dropping back to 1400 m. Haunted (3) has placed in three of his four starts over the Flemington 1400 m and is one to watch. Like the form of Victoria Star (17), finished runner-up to Heptagon last start over this distance and is unbeaten on soft ground. A tough task, but if he can find a spot in the race, should settle off the pace nicely.

Top tip: Victoria Star

Race 9. 4.32 pm — Hcp (1100 m)

Back down the straight in the last and it's another cracking race for punters. Prezado (2) is on fire at the moment with three-straight wins, but is yet to win at this distance from eight attempts. Order Of Command (1) won two-straight before finishing fifth in the Group One Goodwood. Is superb on wet ground with five wins. Has been given a five-week fresher. If the outside rail looks the way to go, then I Am Someone (14) should put in a strong performance. Finished third when fresh last start and has performed well when second-up. Has a great record down the straight and at this distance.

Top tip: I Am Someone

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Flemington

Race 7: King Of Hastings (1)