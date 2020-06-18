Sport

Murray Bushrangers’ NAB League season to go ahead

By Alex Mitchell

Tick: Ethan Baxter will be among the Murray Bushrangers' squad when the NAB League season starts in August.

1 of 1

Boys and girls NAB League seasons will run this year, with the timing potentially set to benefit community clubs.
With the NAB League boys season not set to start until August 22, local leagues could see their star youngsters take to the field for more games than usual should club seasons begin.
Murray Bushrangers will be in the NAB League's country conference for the six-week season, with five regular season matches to take place before the country's best side takes on the winner of the metropolitan conference in a grand final, expected to be set for Saturday, September 26.
Meanwhile, the Bushies’ girls will play two more matches beginning on the same date to complete their season which began in March.
The Bushies were 0-1-1 through two games before the season was suspended for COVID-19, having nicked a draw with the Western Jets in their final clash.
AFL head of talent pathways and state leagues Tristan Salter told AFL.com.au running a season was a good result for all.

“All levels of the game across the country have been impacted by the health pandemic this year,” Salter said.
"While we would prefer to provide a standard season of NAB League football, this outcome ensures an opportunity for many players to continue their journey in the talent pathway.

“We know how much these competitions mean to players, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans and we look forward to working together to ensuring all clubs return to play in a safe and well managed environment.

“We are excited about the return of community and school footy and players are being encouraged to engage in these formats before returning to test themselves in the NAB League competition."

Latest articles

News

Welsford St mural needs a good touch up, says local

Arnold Gough ‘shot’ Queen Elizabeth II. He’s even got the medal to prove it. Throughout his 30-year career Mr Gough would shoot more than 2000 nuptials - but, alas, not the royal wedding. However, when the young Queen, barely two...

Liam Nash
Lifestyle

Rupert in the running to be Top Dog

The Vaitohi family had no idea they would be inviting a thief into their home when they made a seemingly innocent decision in January, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

Lachlan Durling
News

Shepparton student is mathematic marvel, ranked third in the world on Mathletics

You can count on Sky Narrazee when it comes to numbers. The Shepparton Christian College prep student is a mathematics wunderkind, ranking second in Australia and third in the world via an online interactive learning platform called Mathletics.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maddie Garrick re-signs with Melbourne Boomers

Although it’s still the off-season Shepparton’s Maddie Garrick continues to score buckets off the court. The talented guard will don the purple and gold for a sixth season after re-signing with WNBL outfit the Melbourne Boomers. Garrick, who...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray River Junior Masters returns after three-year hiatus

The future stars of Australian golf will descend on the Murray River next month for the Murray River Junior Masters. The tournament returns for the first time since 2017 and this time around Yarrawonga-Mulwala has been added in what will be a new...

Aydin Payne