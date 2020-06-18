Murray Bushrangers’ NAB League season to go ahead

5370537724001

Boys and girls NAB League seasons will run this year, with the timing potentially set to benefit community clubs.

With the NAB League boys season not set to start until August 22, local leagues could see their star youngsters take to the field for more games than usual should club seasons begin.

Murray Bushrangers will be in the NAB League's country conference for the six-week season, with five regular season matches to take place before the country's best side takes on the winner of the metropolitan conference in a grand final, expected to be set for Saturday, September 26.

Meanwhile, the Bushies’ girls will play two more matches beginning on the same date to complete their season which began in March.

The Bushies were 0-1-1 through two games before the season was suspended for COVID-19, having nicked a draw with the Western Jets in their final clash.