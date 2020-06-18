Oddie - Wrapping up the recent news

Oddie is back again, dipping in and out of your lives like a toast soldier in perfectly runny egg yolk.

Freezing for a cause

Familiar football faces took the plunge as part of Big Freeze 6 recently, helping raise funds and awareness for FightMND.

Benalla's Tom Rockliff found himself submerged in a wheelie bin full of ice dressed as Port Adelaide president David Koch, while Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom took a trip through Collingwood's indoor pool among some scattered bags of ice dressed as Ned Kelly.

See more good form

James Seymour is still smashing cricket balls for fun.

The Cobram Panel Works Panther — who hoisted a six over the timekeeper's box at Barooga Recreation Reserve in the first round of the GVBBL last summer — helped deliver Twenty20 success to Waratah Cricket Club in the Northern Territory earlier this month.

After finishing his mandatory quarantine just in time to take part in the competition, Seymour cracked 231 runs at an average of 77 across five games, including back-to-back demolition jobs of 112 not out and 61 not out.

An apt performance for a team with a demolition company as its major sponsor.

Fore!

Oddie has heard whispers that golfers at Hill Top have been worried about the safety of Tatura community members who got a little too used to the sporting shutdown.

Apparently local walkers enjoyed stepping the course during isolation and they have kept doing so following the return of golf.

The only problem is that now — with record numbers of golfers teeing off — there is the added risk of flying projectiles during their leisurely stroll.

Horses and hounds

Three horses were struck with a case of mistaken identity last week.

They must have thought they were four-legged animals of a different variety and tried to join in with the greyhounds at the Shepparton track last Thursday.

The meeting was back under way after a short delay, during which the horses were shown their reflection in a mirror to confirm they were in the wrong race.