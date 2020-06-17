VFL season to begin August 1

The VFL season is a goer.

The state league, which features double-digit district products, will kick off an eight-team, seven-round regular season on August 1 before a three-week finals series culminates with an October 10 grand final.

Eight teams — Box Hill, Casey, Coburg, Frankston, Port Melbourne, Sandringham, Werribee and Williamstown — will contest the competition, with AFL reserves sides not taking part.

And with no AFL-listed players to take part for the three affiliated clubs (Box Hill, Casey and Sandringham) there will be more opportunities for the supplementary players on those lists, which from a Goulburn Valley perspective include Matt Shannon, Jesse Cuccinotta and Zane Barzen at the Hawks.

But with the AFL reserves teams not competing, a number of players will likely head back to their home clubs; Riley Ironside, Nathan Drummond, Angus Byrne, Jye Chalcraft, Ben Reid, Luke Smith, Jimmy Boyer, Orien Kerr, Angus Hicks and Brad Ryan were all expected to be on those lists this season.

Meanwhile, the VFLW season will also run, but not as you know it.

With 10 of the 12 VFLW teams AFL-affiliated, the competition will instead have a four-team “super series” run in September, where 120 players will get the opportunity to push their case for AFLW Draft selection across a three-game span.

An all-stars match will then follow.

AFL head of talent pathways and state league competitions Tristan Salter said the season might be different, but it was certainly better than nothing.

“The VFL competition will look different in 2020, but in consultation with all eight clubs, have developed a model which enables a fair and equitable season for our fans, clubs, players, coaches and officials,” Salter said.

“The VFL community has been patient and committed during this time and all players and coaches are ready for training and matches to resume.

“While not all AFL-aligned VFL teams will participate in the competition, we look forward to seeing each of the five standalone VFL clubs involved in the season. Each of those traditional VFL clubs have played a significant role in ensuring the season goes ahead and we commend them for it.”