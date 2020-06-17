Big off-season recruits set to help Tigers climb Haisman Shield ladder

A raft of player signings at Central Park-St Brendan's has the Cricket Shepparton outfit ready for a big 2020-21 season.

The Tigers have welcomed back three premiership players in a bid to climb the Haisman Shield ladder.

Former A-grade captain Rhiley Lau is back at Deakin Reserve along with premiership players Tim and Joe Kelly.

Lau — who moved to rival club Northerners for last season — will slot back in the Tigers’ batting line-up, while Tim Kelly will add plenty of on-field experience after a coaching stint at Tatura.

The trio will be a handy addition to a side that finished 10th on the ladder last season, which ended a run of consecutive finals appearances.

Central Park-St Brendan's president Darryl Butcher said the club was looking forward to welcoming back three premiership players to the fold.

“The club is very pleased to welcome back Rhiley, Tim and Joe,” Butcher said.

“It's nice to have three premiership players back and to add more experience to the side.

“They will be great additions along with the junior talent we have coming through.”

The addition of the gun trio comes off the back of Central Park-St Brendan's announcing the re-signing of club stalwarts Brendan Scott and Ramadan Yze.

Butcher said the strong flavour of experienced players at the club would play a positive role on the budding juniors coming through the ranks.

“It's great to have Brenno and Rum go around again, they are quality players, but more importantly they are quality people,” he said.

“All these senior players are going to help our talented juniors, we are really excited for the future.

“Hopefully we can improve on last year.”

And the Tigers will have to make their ascent up the ladder with a new mentor at the helm, after Peter Holland stepped down from the role.

“We are on the hunt for a new coach, hopefully these signings might bring someone in,” Butcher said.

“Peter did a magnificent job and unfortunately time was an issue, a lot goes in these days as coach.

“He puts in a lot of hard work and the club thanks him for his contribution.”

● Ex-Tiger Tom Chalkley was named in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association's Team of the Year after a sublime campaign with Kew Cricket Club.

Chalkley snared 31 wickets at an average of 13.87 and economy rate of 2.98 for Kew across 14 first XI matches to make the Team of the Year as a bowler.