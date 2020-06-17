Sport

Maher’s Musings - On the road to glory again

By Shepparton News

Elite: Seymour's Gabe Richards in action with Bendigo Spirit against Australian Centre of Excellence in 2017.

Champion: Dave Williams.

More district sportspeople will join the list of nominations for each town battle today as the search Musings HQ began what feels like an age ago rolls on.

The hunt for the most recognisable names from each of the 49 places in the Goulburn Valley and beyond which currently host football and netball teams in the four major leagues we cover at The News has taken us all across the region, and we are slowly getting closer to the point where we can let those battles play out.

As a reminder, here's what we have so far for the duels in each town before we dive into another round of nominations.

Dick Clay and Garry Lyon (Kyabram), Keith Warburton and Gaye Eaton (Tatura), Damian Drum and Michael Scandolera (Congupna), Sir Doug Nicholls and Des Campbell (Tongala), David Teague and Rod Grinter (Katandra), Pat O'Kane and Glenn Crawford (Katamatite), Rhonda Cator and Frank Tuck (Strathmerton), Joan Coldwell and Ray Manley (Merrigum), Lawrie Casey and Norma Sefton-Rowston (Girgarre), Garry Jacobson and Justin Lister (Mooroopna), Merv Hughes and Dick O'Bree (Euroa), Leon Baker and Ian Shelton (Avenel), Shane Crawford and Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Adam Gilchrist and Leo Barry Jr (Deniliquin), Tom Rockliff and Baden Cooke (Benalla), Allan Jeans and Ingo Renner (Tocumwal), Craig Ednie and Daniel Howe (Rennie), Billy Brownless and Mick Dowdle (Jerilderie), Bert Honeychurch and Brian Gleeson (Berrigan), Beth Hancox and Kerrie Gray (Stanhope), Anthony Stevens and Michael Stevens (Waaia), Steele Sidebottom and Ryan Sidebottom (Tallygaroopna).

SEYMOUR

Nominees: David Mundy, Gabrielle Richards, Josh Schache.

Musings: Two Seymour juniors who have gone on to become veterans of their chosen sports at the highest level in the country will vie for supremacy here. David Mundy has notched more than 300 games for Fremantle in the AFL and Gabe Richards soared past 200 WNBL matches in her basketball career, which netted her two titles.

ROCHESTER

Nominees: Sir Hubert Opperman, David Williams, Ash Watson.

Musings: The general theme in this list is if we have to call you ‘Sir’, you're in. Endurance cyclist Sir Hubert Opperman is a no-brainer by that logic, while Dave Williams goes up against him.

MURCHISON

Nominees: Bert Kearney, Leo Dwyer.

Musings: Tennis champion Bert Kearney and North Melbourne and Victorian footballer Leo Dwyer snare the nominations for Murchison.

NAGAMBIE

Nominees: Linc Sullivan, Black Caviar, Michael McNamara, Neil Lodding, Bruce Richardson, Wayne Gannon.

Musings: I know what you're going to say. Black Caviar does not count as a most famous sportsperson from Nagambie. But when you think sporting icons from the lake-adjacent town, you think Black Caviar — well Musings does anyway — and in essence that is what this search is all about. So the great mare is in. Speaking of lake-adjacent, rowing is certainly a prominent sporting production line in the town. I couldn't split Olympic boatmates Neil Lodding, Bruce Richardson and Wayne Gannon, so while we're bending the rules the 1964 men's coxed pair can have the second nomination.

