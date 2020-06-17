Our Game: Women’s stories shaping sport - Kyabram women’s cricket team

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women's Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on and off the field.

Each week a different district female athlete, leader or champion will be highlighted — so make sure you contact MMG or Valley Sport to nominate those around you to be profiled in the series.

This week, the Kyabram women's cricket team is featured.

From the humble beginnings of a group inbox message, the senior women's arm of the Kyabram Cricket Club was born — and the presence of the squad around the club has snowballed from there.

The Redbacks — or Purplebacks as some players have dubbed them — were approached to scope their interest in joining Goulburn Murray Cricket's B-grade women's ranks ahead of last season.

But an initial lack of numbers threatened to scupper the venture before it began.

It did not take long for excitement to grow though after the team's first training session, with an excess of players eventually signing up before the first hit of the season.

“The club was approached about possibly entering a team in the Northern Rivers comp,” coach Patrick Parsons said.

“So I put the feelers out and we looked like we would struggle early on for numbers, but once we got the first training run out of the way and with the help of a couple of the girls we were able to recruit some more players.

“By the second training and come the first game we were blessed with 15 girls to select from every week.”

Kellie Parsons said the buy-in from the women around the club was almost immediate.

“One of the girls posted on (Facebook) Messenger (asking) if there were any interested girls,” she said.

“There weren’t many at first, but before we knew it, we had a team.”

The beauty of starting a women's team for many of the players was that their husbands or children were already playing cricket at the club, which allowed them to easily make the transition from outside the boundary line to the pitch.

“When the idea was put out there about women interested in playing cricket I just thought ‘why not?’," Kellie said.

“My husband plays and my two boys play, what a great way to become more than a mum and a wife, but a member of the cricket club also.

“To be a part of this women's cricket team has been awesome.

“There was always so much support, encouragement and assistance from teammates and their partners.

“There were not many nights training when one of the boys wouldn’t pull you aside and help you improve your skills or teach you a new or better technique.

“Yes, there was tears on occasions, but the girls always rallied around you and got you back on the job.”

Charmaine Parsons has always been around cricket, but was delighted to be able to take the next step in becoming a player in the same summer her daughter was doing the same.

“I grew up around cricket clubs as a supporter and have always liked cricket, so I was keen to get involved with the women’s team,” she said.

“Plus my eight-year-old daughter was playing her first season in under-10s with Kyabram, and I thought it would be good for her to see her mum and aunties playing too.

“The (club) has been great with helping our women’s team, the guys helped out with training and came and supported. The club really made us feel welcome and included.

“We had a great bunch of ladies and we have become great friends, which I think has been fantastic for the cricket club as a whole.

“The majority of the team have partners playing cricket, this means most Saturdays there are a few members of the team sitting together supporting our partners, this has also been great for the social side of the club.

“I have really enjoyed my first season playing cricket and definitely found myself wanting to improve my skills and learn, and would look forward to training and playing each week.”

Michelle Turpin has also enjoyed the social aspect of joining the team and recalls her first runs as a highlight of the summer — although her running between the wickets has improved since then.

“My favourite memory was making my first run in the first game,” Turpin said.

“It wasn’t a pretty run, l did nearly trip over my pads.

“l have been involved in a team manager role within the junior club for the past four years, and when we were short on players (for the women's team) l thought ‘why not have a go?'.

“It has been great for the social aspect and l have made new friends, while having a go at something new, age shouldn’t be a barrier — I am currently in my early 40s.”

All of the players are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch next summer, as well as celebrating last season's efforts when restrictions allow.

“Being able to celebrate our first season of women’s cricket with the team and club (will be great),” Charmaine said.

“We haven’t (been able to have) our presentation night yet.”

