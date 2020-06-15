AFL exports | round two

Two Goulburn Valley products helped the Gold Coast Suns end a 19-game losing streak with a famous victory against West Coast on Saturday.

While neither Kyabram's Nick Holman or Mooroopna's Jarrod Harbrow were instrumental in the huge upset, each did their part as the Suns smacked the Eagles by 44 points in a result no-one saw coming.

Harbrow was quieter than usual with 10 touches, although he made his presence felt with four tackles, while Holman kicked his only goal of the match in the third quarter as the Suns made their breakaway.

Elsewhere, Port Adelaide made a statement in beating local rival Adelaide by 75 points, and Benalla's Tom Rockliff was at his consistent best.

The former Saints midfielder racked up 24 disposals and laid eight tackles, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey had similarly strong numbers with 17 disposals and eight marks.

Up front, Deniliquin's Todd Marshall proved lively early with two first-half goals.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver led the way as Melbourne held on to claim victory against Carlton in a one-point thriller.

Oliver accumulated in style, finding 28 disposals and five tackles in an impressive display.

The round began with Collingwood and Richmond playing out a 36-36 draw, with Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom high among the Magpies’ best.

Sidebottom had 27 disposals and an early goal, although teammate Jamie Elliott (Euroa) was well-held to five touches.

Geelong gave Hawthorn a genuine touch-up the following night in a 61-point victory, but Finley's Tom Hawkins and Cobram's Esava Ratugolea did not have their usual impact with one goal between them.

Benalla's Harry Morrison (14 disposals) was in action for the Hawks.

Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin continued his transformation in to a genuine gun, a major factor as North Melbourne upset GWS by 20 points on Sunday.

Simpkin could not be stopped, racking up 25 disposals and seven clearances in the victory, and Rochester's Shaun Atley was also prolific with 22 touches.

Another former Cat — Laitham Vandermeer — made his AFL debut in the Western Bulldogs’ disappointing loss to St Kilda.

Vandermeer had a couple of early shots at goal and kicked his first major in the second quarter to go with 10 touches, with Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd (seven disposals) and Alex Keath (nine) both quiet.

And Seymour's David Mundy was quiet in Fremantle's loss to Brisbane, although the midfield veteran did find five clearances.