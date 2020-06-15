Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

Sport
Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golfBy Shepparton News
A frosty morning greeted players on Wednesday as they prepared to play the stableford event, followed by a lovely sunny day. The event was sponsored by Friar’s Café and Wine Bar.
The A-grade winner was Sheryl Curran who found conditions to her liking as she scored a massive 43 points which reduced her handicap by 2.39. Well done Sheryl.
Runner-up was Sue Turnbull with 35 points.
B-grade winner was Francie Mark with 31 points. Rita Fairchild was runner-up with 30.
Ball winners: Judy Baker 32, Josie De Ieso, Robyn Downs 30, Robyn Butler, Jan Coe 29 points.
Nine-hole event: Played on the back nine, Joyce Tavener scored 20 points to add to her many wins.
Janet Leahy made a welcome return to golf scoring 14 points to win a ball.
Wednesday’s event: Stroke: Monthly Medal: Sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service, HT Brooch.
Nine-hole event: Front Nine.