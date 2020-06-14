Crosshaven helps lift Lindsay Park to the lead of Victorian trainer premiership

It may have taken every ounce of talent, but Crosshaven saluted in style for Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing on Saturday.

The two-year-old added to his debut win last month by taking out the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap at Moonee Valley.

Ridden by Daniel Stackhouse, Crosshaven ($2.45) cruised past the winning post in the 1200 m opening race, but it was not all smooth sailing for the winning duo.

The Valley's tight track proved a challenge for Crosshaven, with the youngster losing his line and balance around the bend.

But the promising gelding was able to regather and fight clear to win by 0.8 of a length.

Keep your eye out for Crosshaven... He looks set to have a big spring. @lindsayparkrace pic.twitter.com/s5RqdjWwJc — Racing.com (@Racing) June 13, 2020

Crosshaven's win lifted the David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig partnership to the lead in the Victorian Trainers Premiership with 197 wins.

Lindsay Park co-trainer Ben Hayes said post-race the stable would discuss Crosshaven’s next plan of attack.

“I have to talk to Tom, but I have a feeling that he’ll be running sometime around mid-August,” Hayes said.

“He was a bit green and lost around this turning track, but his class got him through.”

Meanwhile, the stable's promising talent Sikorsky was unable to get the job done in race three at Moonee Valley.

Sikorsky — the favourite ($3.30) — found the going tough when three-wide in the early stages of the race and faded to finish last.