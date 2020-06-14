Sport

Crosshaven helps lift Lindsay Park to the lead of Victorian trainer premiership

By Aydin Payne

Classy effort: Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing looks to have unearthed a gem in Crosshaven, following the youngster's win at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Reg Ryan, Racing Photos

1 of 1

It may have taken every ounce of talent, but Crosshaven saluted in style for Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing on Saturday.

The two-year-old added to his debut win last month by taking out the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap at Moonee Valley.

Ridden by Daniel Stackhouse, Crosshaven ($2.45) cruised past the winning post in the 1200 m opening race, but it was not all smooth sailing for the winning duo.

The Valley's tight track proved a challenge for Crosshaven, with the youngster losing his line and balance around the bend.

But the promising gelding was able to regather and fight clear to win by 0.8 of a length.

Crosshaven's win lifted the David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig partnership to the lead in the Victorian Trainers Premiership with 197 wins.

Lindsay Park co-trainer Ben Hayes said post-race the stable would discuss Crosshaven’s next plan of attack.

“I have to talk to Tom, but I have a feeling that he’ll be running sometime around mid-August,” Hayes said.

“He was a bit green and lost around this turning track, but his class got him through.”

Meanwhile, the stable's promising talent Sikorsky was unable to get the job done in race three at Moonee Valley.

Sikorsky — the favourite ($3.30) — found the going tough when three-wide in the early stages of the race and faded to finish last.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Rennie welcomes two former AFL players for the upcoming season

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season in a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Murray League remains committed to 2020 season

MURRAY League officials remain committed to getting the 2020 season underway, although no start date is being targeted.

Brayden May