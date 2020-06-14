Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

By Aydin Payne

Lock it in: The Victorian Government has announced when district football can return.

1 of 1

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in.

The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20.

And for juniors aged 18 or younger, full-contact training and competition can resume from June 22.

Premier Daniel Andrews also said non-contact sport competitions were able to resume from June 22 for all age groups.

In a statement the government detailed the upcoming changes to restrictions.

“Local footy teams, soccer clubs and other contact sports will be able to resume training for over 18s from July 13,” the statement read.

“And from July 20, full competition can begin too.

“Recognising the lower rate of transmission amongst younger people, all sports training and competition will resume for those 18 and under.

“Non-contact sports competition can also begin across every age group."

Despite the dates being set, there is yet to be any confirmation on the limit of spectators at community sport.

However, clubrooms at sport venues can have up to 20 people per indoor space from June 22.

The easing of restrictions on community sport comes after two district leagues cancelled their seasons.

Kyabram District League and Shepparton Netball Association decided to cancel their seasons because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria have welcomed the announcement from the government.

AFL Victoria thanked the Victorian Government for its support and health and essential workers for the role they have played in allowing for sport to resume.

The government also announced indoor sports centres and gyms would be able to open to 20 people per space, with a cap of up to 10 a group.

Indoor sport and recreation activities can resume with a maximum 20 people per space or zone, with up to 10 people a group, but there are no limits on the number of people per group or class if all participants are 18 years old or younger.

Latest articles

News

Former West Gate Tunnel employees feel misled and discarded

When Bob Sarr was offered a long-term and secure job at LS Precast he was finally in a position to relocate his family to Benalla. Having moved to the rural city from Tonga in 2014, Mr Sarr held a number of positions but was keen to gain secure...

Simon Ruppert
News

Mayor questions criteria for Target closure

Target’s criteria for closing its Benalla store does not stack-up, according to Benalla Rural City Mayor Danny Claridge.

Simon Ruppert
News

Scheme out of reach for many regional Victorians

The Commonwealth is handing out $25 000 in free money to homeowners, who upgrade or build their homes, but the eligibility criteria is incredibly tight, with the spend threshold out of reach for most regional Victorians. After the nation...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Rennie welcomes two former AFL players for the upcoming season

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season in a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Murray League remains committed to 2020 season

MURRAY League officials remain committed to getting the 2020 season underway, although no start date is being targeted.

Brayden May