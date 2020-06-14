Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in.

The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20.

And for juniors aged 18 or younger, full-contact training and competition can resume from June 22.

Premier Daniel Andrews also said non-contact sport competitions were able to resume from June 22 for all age groups.

In a statement the government detailed the upcoming changes to restrictions.

“Local footy teams, soccer clubs and other contact sports will be able to resume training for over 18s from July 13,” the statement read.

“And from July 20, full competition can begin too.

“Recognising the lower rate of transmission amongst younger people, all sports training and competition will resume for those 18 and under.

“Non-contact sports competition can also begin across every age group."

Despite the dates being set, there is yet to be any confirmation on the limit of spectators at community sport.

However, clubrooms at sport venues can have up to 20 people per indoor space from June 22.

The easing of restrictions on community sport comes after two district leagues cancelled their seasons.

Kyabram District League and Shepparton Netball Association decided to cancel their seasons because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria have welcomed the announcement from the government.

Netball Victoria is delighted with the State Government announcement today of a road map for the return of community sport in Victoria. We have seen netballers return to train with cautious excitement, and know the delight that a return to competition will bring our community. pic.twitter.com/8aCMPR78wv — Netball Victoria (@netballvic) June 14, 2020

AFL Victoria thanked the Victorian Government for its support and health and essential workers for the role they have played in allowing for sport to resume.

AFL Victoria welcomes the @VicGovAu announcement today that community sport full-contact training and competition for people 18 years and under can resume from Monday 22 June.



Read further details below.https://t.co/nfnwaNYjhs — AFL Victoria (@aflvic) June 14, 2020

The government also announced indoor sports centres and gyms would be able to open to 20 people per space, with a cap of up to 10 a group.

Indoor sport and recreation activities can resume with a maximum 20 people per space or zone, with up to 10 people a group, but there are no limits on the number of people per group or class if all participants are 18 years old or younger.