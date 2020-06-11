Payney’s Punt | Moonee Valley races preview

Payney's Punt had its first Icarus moment last weekend.

If you are not well versed in Greek mythology, Icarus perished after he flew so high the sun melted his wings that his father crafted for him out of wax and feathers.

The moral of the tragedy is to beware of ambition because risks can lead to your unexpected downfall.

For our trusty fan base, no doubt you understand how this tale relates to last week's performance.

Our head grew so big after previous glory that we aimed for the stars and, rightfully, suffered the consequences of our arrogance, ending up with scrunched up TAB tickets and a fatal wound to our pride.

Time for Payney's Punt to pull out the trusty old mug and sit back down in our seats.

But before we do that, tomorrow's nine-race card at Moonee Valley presents a chance to redeem ourselves.

Expect a Soft 5 or Good 4 and overcast weather, with the rail out 4 m.

If you are logging into the online account this weekend or redeeming a few bonus bet offers, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.20 pm — Super Vobis 2-Y-O (1200 m)

Expect a quick sprint in the opening race, with 7 and 2 pushing forward from the inside barriers. Fair bit of inexperience in this race, but plenty of class. Crosshaven (3) won easily on debut for Lindsay Park at Geelong a month ago. That was on a Soft 5 and expect a strong showing. Favourite Sense Of Honour (6) resumes and won on debut in good time. Will be fighting it out. Top-weight runner Jabali Ridge (1) has a great turn of foot and finished strongly last start to run a close fourth. The added distance will help and performed well when second-up last prep and won. Looks a worthy dabble at good odds.

Top tip: Jabali Ridge EW

Race 2. 12.55 pm — Super Vobis 3-Y-O (1600 m)

Expect a tightly fought race between Liberate (3) and La Chevalee (2) here. The former has been in sensational form, with two wins and a second from her past three runs. The latter is on fire with two-straight wins on heavy ground and rises in trip here. Has finished strongly in both wins, so no dramas on the extra 200 m. Liberate worked really hard when three-wide in her previous race and with a bit of luck, could have won. Has the most experience at this trip with a 6:3-2-0 record.

Top tip: Liberate

Race 3. 1.35 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

A few good types in this, with Sikorsky (2) aiming to bounce back with a victory here after finishing a nostril behind the winner last start. Drops in class from that runner-up finish, but has 5 kg extra to carry and a wide barrier. Normally likes to race on the speed and will need to work across. Look for consistent type Kaplumpich (4) to be the serious threat to Sikorsky. Has a terrific record at the Valley and has consecutive runner-up finishes. Has drawn a wide barrier, but should finish strong. Bit of value in Strategic Phil (5), who won last start on a Heavy 8 beating Sonaree, which has gone on to win since over 1500 m.

Top tip: Kaplumpich

Race 4. 2.15 pm — Hcp (1200 m)

A genuine sprint and it looks to be another battle between two leading hopes, Tavisan (2) and Great Again (1). The latter is a class act over 1200 m, with five wins from seven attempts. The former saluted last start in strong fashion, but doesn't have a strong record at this trip. Great Again won last start when resuming on a Heavy 8 and loves tomorrow's conditions. Has an 8:6-2-0 record on soft ground. Has two wins and two placings when second-up. The two will jump side-by-side and expect Great Again to sit behind the leader Tavisan. For value hunters, More Than Exceed (5) just missed out when rising to 1400 m last start and won at this trip prior to that effort on a Heavy 9. Enjoys a soft track and could stick with the leaders due to the low weight.

Top tip: Great Again

Race 5. 2.55 pm — Super Vobis 3-Y-O (1000 m)

No surprises to see all the market money land on Ms Catherine (2) in the fifth. The filly is undefeated from three attempts and won a Group Three at this track before having a spell. Rises in weight from that last run, but drops to 1000 m which will suit. Samson (1) could be the danger. Has won both of his races at this distance and has won twice when fresh. Young Liam (8) has been racing well at country level and greets these runners with 56 kg. Has the speed to overcome Ms Catherine and all his wins have come at this distance.

Top tip: Ms Catherine

Race 6. 3.35 pm — BM78 3-Y-0 Fillies (1200 m)

Plenty of value in this tricky race for punters. Expect the speed to come from 10, 15 and 5. Favourite It's Kind Of Magic (6) should find a comfortable run from barrier three. Faded when fresh last start, but has won in only second-up attempt. Dixon Street (3) has been red-hot and is searching for four-straight victories. Has not been out of the placings in her seven runs. Looking at the speed maps, chance she might get boxed in and needs a bit of luck, but rest assured she will be swooping home. Felicia (9) should settle on the pace, ran third last start and has been in good touch. At value, Selica (2) is back from a let-up and drops back from running in the South Australian Oaks over 2000 m. Has won over this distance in only one attempt and has class.

Top tip: Dixon Street EW

Race 7. 4.15 pm — Hcp (1600 m)

A small field greets us in the second leg of the quaddie. Looks like Shot of Irish (4) will lead them with Charossa (10) drifting across from the outside. Shot of Irish finished runner-up to Reykjavik (1) at last start when favourite. Was gunning for three-straight that day. Reykjavik deserved to win last start, after two strong performances heading in. Rises in weight here, but should find a nice spot if he can jump well. Lindsay Park's Biometrix (9) made up ground in the final 100 m at his first start in Oz. Has won second-up and drops in weight here. Billy Egan gets the ride on Plein Ciel (2), who steps out for the second time since resuming. Finished third when fresh and has a great record when at this stage 6:3-1-0 of his preparation. Charged home last start and gets an extra 200 m here.

Top tip: Plein Ciel EW

Race 8. 4.50 pm — Hcp (2040 m)

Gearing up to be an intriguing race, with a handful of leading chances. Django Freeman (1) is the one we like the most, ran on well in the final stages of his last race when fresh. Has a brilliant second-up record and has drawn the rails. Should also find a nice run. Harbour Views (9) is leading the market and enters this contest with a string of top performances. First time out past the mile. Hang Man (6) is another handy type and is ready to pounce after finishing third last start. If it doesn't rain, then lock him in for a place.

Top tip: Django Freeman

Race 9. 5.20 pm — BM84 (1200 m)

Do not expect a fast tempo in the last, with Call Me Royal (5) to push ahead from a wide barrier. First-up for Call Me Royal since January and has had two recent trials. Does his best work when fresh and has a 5:1-3-0 record first-up. Payney's Punt saluted with Broadwayandfourth (8) a fortnight ago and is happy to back it in here as our top tip. Could be a bit of love in this tip, but do yourself a favour and watch its recent win, charged home after finding the outside and gets an extra 100 m here. Drops in weight, but does rise in class. Is a stakes winner at this track last spring and will take a power of beating. Kabini (1) looks a chance at wide odds and comes in off three-straight placings, with a second in a Group Three last start.

Top tip: Broadwayandfourth

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Moonee Valley

Race 9: Broadwayandfourth (8)