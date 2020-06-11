Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

By Shepparton News

Excited: Echuca Racing Club general manager Garry Armstrong is looking forward to a huge day of racing.

1 of 1

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow's Echuca Racing Club meeting.

But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked.

The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races.

Club general manager Garry Armstrong said it was unprecedented.

“It's just crazy, I've never seen that many for an event,” Armstrong said.

“People are looking for a reasonable surface to race on, with the weather forecast and the fact the track will be somewhere around a dead or a good four gives trainers the sort of surfaces they are looking to run their horses on.

“People want to get away from those wetter tracks down south. It's full credit to our staff, they put in a lot of effort to keep the track in as good a condition as it can be in.”

Armstrong said winter racing was always difficult, so the club was excited by the number of nominations.

“There is always a risk, there was an initial forecast of 10 to 20 mm on Friday which has thankfully completely dropped away now. If that falls you have a completely different scenario.

“You need some luck from the weather gods, thankfully we got it.”

Armstrong expects strong racing for the day.

“What would have been a normal winter race meeting definitely becomes a far more competitive one now, so we can expect an excellent day of racing.”

Latest articles

Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News
Sport

Hockey news - Mooroopna back training, state event rescheduled

The section of the Hockey Victoria Junior State Championships event that was scheduled to be held in Shepparton this year has been pushed back to next year. If the JSC event is to go ahead this year it will be held in Melbourne, but the governing...

Shepparton News
Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

Echuca United Football Netball Club has become a second home for Lisa Davidson. In the past 15 years, she has gone from premiership player to premiership coach, all while being a mum. But it’s the family feeling within the four walls of the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Rennie welcomes two former AFL players for the upcoming season

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season in a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Murray League remains committed to 2020 season

MURRAY League officials remain committed to getting the 2020 season underway, although no start date is being targeted.

Brayden May
Sport

Clubs question PDFNL starting date decision

Division is emerging between Picola District Football Netball League and its clubs after the league set a July 11 starting date for this season late last week.

Alex Mitchell