Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow's Echuca Racing Club meeting.

But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked.

The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races.

Club general manager Garry Armstrong said it was unprecedented.

“It's just crazy, I've never seen that many for an event,” Armstrong said.

“People are looking for a reasonable surface to race on, with the weather forecast and the fact the track will be somewhere around a dead or a good four gives trainers the sort of surfaces they are looking to run their horses on.

“People want to get away from those wetter tracks down south. It's full credit to our staff, they put in a lot of effort to keep the track in as good a condition as it can be in.”

Armstrong said winter racing was always difficult, so the club was excited by the number of nominations.

“There is always a risk, there was an initial forecast of 10 to 20 mm on Friday which has thankfully completely dropped away now. If that falls you have a completely different scenario.

“You need some luck from the weather gods, thankfully we got it.”

Armstrong expects strong racing for the day.

“What would have been a normal winter race meeting definitely becomes a far more competitive one now, so we can expect an excellent day of racing.”