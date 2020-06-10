Maher’s Musings - Search for most famous in each town continues

We're getting closer to the business end of the initial part of the search for the most famous sportsperson in each town of the region.

For those of you just joining us, Musings HQ is scouring the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds for the most recognisable sporting name from each place and — eventually — pitting them against each other in a glorious battle.

But right now we're still wading through the nominations — or lack thereof for some areas — in order to find 49 duels to set the bracket in motion.

Due to the dearth of nominations for some places, this columnist will take editorial control and add another person in where necessary.

So far the top two picture has been painted in 15 towns, with the nominations as follows:

Dick Clay and Garry Lyon (Kyabram), Keith Warburton and Gaye Eaton (Tatura), Damian Drum and Michael Scandolera (Congupna), Sir Doug Nicholls and Des Campbell (Tongala), David Teague and Rod Grinter (Katandra), Pat O'Kane and Glenn Crawford (Katamatite), Rhonda Cator and Frank Tuck (Strathmerton), Joan Coldwell and Ray Manley (Merrigum), Lawrie Casey and Norma Sefton-Rowston (Girgarre), Garry Jacobson and Justin Lister (Mooroopna), Merv Hughes and Dick O'Bree (Euroa), Leon Baker and Ian Shelton (Avenel), Shane Crawford and Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Adam Gilchrist and Leo Barry Jr (Deniliquin), Tom Rockliff and Baden Cooke (Benalla).

TOCUMWAL

Nominees: Allan Jeans, Ingo Renner.

Musings: One of the great motivators in Allan Jeans goes up against four-time world gliding champion Ingo Renner in Tocumwal's tussle.

RENNIE

Nominees: Craig Ednie, Daniel Howe.

Musings: These may be more adoptive champions than home-grown ones, but Craig Ednie and Daniel Howe will battle for the title of ‘Mr Rennie'.

JERILDERIE

Nominees: Billy Brownless, Mick Dowdle, Peter Stephens.

Musings: Certainly one name stands out here in Billy Brownless, while Mick Dowdle and Peter Stephens also hailed from the Demons before they played league football.

BERRIGAN

Nominees: Bert Honeychurch, Fred Way, Brian Gleeson, Clarrie Lonsdale.

Musings: Famous horseman Bert Honeychurch will take one of these spots, while the other has to go to 1957 Brownlow medallist Brian Gleeson.

STANHOPE

Nominees: Beth Hancox, Kerrie Gray.

Musings: I am quite aware that the list so far in this edition has had a distinct ‘male footballer’ vibe, but here's a pairing of Stanhope netball legends in Beth Hancox and Kerrie Gray.

WAAIA

Nominees: Anthony Stevens, Michael Stevens.

Musings: Anthony Stevens goes up against younger brother Michael Stevens in this battle — one which will emulate plenty of backyard contests of yesteryear.

TALLYGAROOPNA

Nominees: Steele Sidebottom, Ryan Sidebottom.

Musings: AFL premiership player Steele Sidebottom clashes against Victorian — and County — cricketer Ryan Sidebottom in this duel.

That leaves 27 places remaining as we search for a head-to-head battle in each town, including the likes of Shepparton, Numurkah, Nathalia, Barooga, Cobram, Echuca, Moama and Mulwala.

Send in your nominations to [email protected] to have your say.