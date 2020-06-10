Shepparton opts out of 2020 BASL season

Shepparton will not field teams in this year's Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season should it go ahead — and it may not be the only club to make that call.

The Reds announced on Facebook on Tuesday night their committee had voted unanimously to not enter teams this season, which is currently targeted to start on June 28.

“The committee has unanimously voted to not enter any divisional teams into the BASL competition and instead work towards having a full allotment to begin the 2021 campaign,” the statement read.

“We understand that this decision may affect and impact some players negatively, but as a committee we hope you understand that the best interests of the club need to be at the forefront of all decisions that are made.

"The health and safety of all BASL players and the longevity of the club is of the utmost importance and all decisions were based on being able to deliver a standard that is expected by all during this unprecedented crisis."

But the club confirmed it would enter its junior sides in the Shepparton Junior Soccer Association.

The region's other BASL clubs are in the process of finalising their own decisions regarding playing this season; Shepparton South president Gino Cirillo said his club was on the fence, and could potentially field teams in a limited number of divisions.

“Everything is just about looking at the safety and well-being of our members and players,” Cirillo said.

“If the other two clubs (Tatura and Shepparton United) don't play, there's already four other clubs not playing seniors, so it could be a pretty dismal season.

“But it really all comes back to safety and sustainability, we might be better off just starting next year from a better position.”

South is yet to return to training, meaning it would be just more than a two-week turnaround before taking to the field should it choose to do so.