Strong local links to new cycling E-sports team

The Goulburn Valley is brilliantly represented by a new cycling E-Sports team.

AERO — the Australian E-Sports Racing Organisation — has been co-founded by Shepparton businessman and huge supporter of community sport Tully Lyster, champion cyclist Brad Norton and Nick Squillari, with a strong contingent of the region's riders on the roster.

Norton, Shepparton's Liam Edwards and Echuca's Pat and Sam Eddy are listed as team members, as is Norton's wife Rhianon, who is also overseeing the women's squad.

The team will largely compete on online racing platform Zwift, aiming to compete in and win some of the world's biggest virtual races.

Co-founder Lyster told Australian Cycling Insider building a high-profile team was designed to ensure entries into big international events.

“It’s been a passion and a goal for some time to help the best Aussie boys and girls to enjoy the virtual platform, train together and race together,” Lyster said.

“There are some serious races and for the really elite it’s about putting in that pathway to take on the best E-sport teams in the world in the Zwift classics and the Pro-Am events.

“The top races are exclusive and invite-only, so not just any rider or team would be able to do this. You have to have a reputation within the community of transparency and legitimacy and I think AERO leads the way here with our riders’ (in real life) credentials supporting their Zwift results in game.”

Australian C5 para-cycling road race national champion Edwards said Zwift had been a huge factor in getting him back racing after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in October.

“It was very disheartening knowing I would lose four fingers on my right hand — laying in hospital not knowing if I would ever be able to ride again, let alone race at a high level,” Edwards said.

“It was awesome to be able to ride a bike again, let alone get back to racing. Zwift and Russell Menzies were a huge part in getting me back to racing. Just so thankful to get an opportunity from AERO to race against the best Zwift riders around and to see how I go.”

Like Edwards, Rhianon Norton used Zwift in her recovery from a sickening crash that badly injured her spine — she said she looked forward to sharing moments with teammates via the platform.

“I’m looking forward to racing with the women’s squad on Team AERO. And being able to share in the fun and suffering of Zwift racing with some other awesome women,” she said.

“Having the team being focused on the legitimacy of the riders is something that I feel is important, and I am proud to have my name be a part of it.

“Zwift has been an integral part of my recovery from my injury and an on-going training tool. Being able to race without the risk of further injury is an added benefit for me.”