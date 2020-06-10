Sport

VFL and NAB League likely on for 2020

By Alex Mitchell

New home? VFL-listed players from AFL-affiliated clubs - such as Echuca's Ben Reid - could be looking for new homes if a VFL season gets going.

VFL and NAB League footballers in the region still remain a chance of taking to the field this season.

Per AFL.com.au AFL head of talent Tristan Salter wrote to clubs earlier this week, with details including plans for an eight-team VFL competition, as well as confirmation the NAB League was still being aimed towards.

The state league competition would feature the five standalone clubs (Coburg, Frankston, Port Melbourne, Werribee and Williamstown) as well as the three aligned clubs (Box Hill, Casey and Sandringham), although those clubs will not have the use of AFL players this season.

Players from AFL reserves-style sides will be able to move clubs, with those affected on a district front including Riley Ironside (Collingwood), Angus Byrne, Jye Chalcraft, Ben Reid, Jack McHale and Luke Smith (Geelong), Jimmy Boyer and Orien Kerr (North Melbourne) and Angus Hicks (Richmond).

The Northern Blues, whose list featured Echuca's Noah Wheeler and Shepparton United's Cam Wild, folded earlier this year after Carlton pulled its funding.

Meanwhile, Salter's letter also confirmed a boys and girls NAB League season was being targeted for later in the year, with a shorter competition than usual potentially on the cards for August.

The under-18 National Championships remains on the cards for after the season, although the under-16 National Championships will not run this year.

“We are working closely with all governments and health authorities to determine a return for the state league and talent pathways competitions,” Salter told AFL.com.au

“Over the past few months we have been working through and understanding the details surrounding each competition in consultation with clubs and officials.

“We are committed to getting football back at these levels and will continue to help and support all players, clubs, officials, supporters and leagues.

“We are determined to provide all eligible AFL draft prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of a NAB AFL Draft at the end of this year.”

