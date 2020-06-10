EMUs on the road to return

The big orange bus is ready to start rolling.

A possible restart for Masters football across Victoria is on the cards, and the Echuca Moama United Masters are desperately awaiting permission to resume training for the season.

Club president Francis O'Brien said the playing group had been anxiously awaiting a return.

“You have no idea how many phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages I have been fielding during this shutdown,” O'Brien said.

“People have been desperate to get back to training and to get some idea as to when we might be able to start playing some games.

“We've tried to keep the club together through Zoom meetings and the like, but even then it's just people asking when we can start.”

With other clubs across the region beginning to return to training, O'Brien said the prospect of a return to action was exciting for all involved with the Masters.

“There's definitely a great feeling now,” he said.

“Everyone is up and about at the prospect that we might get some games in at some stage this season, whatever that looks like.”

O'Brien said the club was now awaiting further instruction on when it could again take the field.

“We haven't started training as a group. We won't do that until we have been cleared to do so,” he said.

“However, a few of the boys have started going for an informal kick now that the restrictions have eased and allowed them to go out in small groups.

“But we are hoping by next week we will be able to start training.”

While the EMUs have a devoted playing group, O'Brien said the club was always looking to add players and supporters, and hoped people who had lost their avenue to sport would give the Masters a go.

“We have a fantastic group of players and supporters,” he said.

“With Masters being more about having fun playing the game than being so serious, it's a perfect place to get some football in.

“It's especially for the player who has been around for a long time and is starting to look at moving away from the heavier competition, we would love to have them and their families down at the club.”

