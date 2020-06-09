Local wheelchair basketball outfit receives funding for new wheelchairs

Greater Shepparton Basketball Association's GV Wheelies will be decked out with six new wheelchairs later this year in a major boost for the team.

Shepparton's wheelchair basketball outfit has been handed a $30 000 grant that will be used to bring in half-a-dozen multi-functional wheelchairs.

The association applied to the Para-sport Equipment Fund in February and will use the major funding boost to replace and update its current crop of wheelchairs.

“The GSBA is very thankful to receive the grant,” association board member David Harcoan said.

“We are over the moon to have six new wheelchairs on the way.

“We are really looking forward to getting out there with brand new chairs later this year.”

Harcoan said the grant came at the right time.

The GV Wheelies’ current fleet of wheelchairs have already shown signs of wear and it will be the first time the side has received new wheelchairs in more than 20 years.

“We have had a team for more than 20 years and our equipment stock was that old,” Harcoan said.

“It was really timely that we received the grant, some of our current chairs were starting to get really worn out.

“We have six or seven in reasonable condition, but these new chairs will let us be more competitive which is really exciting.”

Although COVID-19 restrictions have meant the side is unable to train or play games, Harcoan still called on new people to give the sport a go.

“Once you try it, you will love it,” Harcoan said.

“Socially it's a wonderful way to make friends and, physically, it helps get people out and about.

“Basketball is there for everyone to play.”

Harcoan said the association had initially requested 10 new wheelchairs and it hoped to acquire a further four from sponsors.

“If anyone is interested in sponsoring us in the future, I'll be more than happy to answer their calls,” he said.

“Once we can get another four and have 10 new chairs in total, that will set the club up for another 20 years.”