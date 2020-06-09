Murray Football Netball League update

5370537724001

Murray Football League officials remain committed to getting a season under way, although no start date is being targeted.

Though some clubs will remain off the training track until further details are made available.

“This, of course, will be subject to government restrictions and ‘Return to Play’ protocols yet to be released by the governing body,” a league statement said.

“The league has not confirmed a date of return and is taking the time required to explore fixture alternatives.

“As a league it is acknowledged the situation remains a moving target and any decision may be subject to change.

“As a league we are constantly reviewing matters such as crowd restrictions and the financial viability of a season for clubs, the ability to generate revenue is critical.

“Clubs must be able to host crowds and functions. All clubs agree, that with no crowds — there can be no play.”

If no senior football and netball is played this year, the league said it was still committed to providing a junior program.

An outlined format of the competition will be sent to clubs in the coming weeks.

League officials are expected to meet again once the Victorian Government announces new information following the next easing of restrictions on June 22.

Some clubs are more keen than others to push for a season this year.