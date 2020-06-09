Murray Football Netball League update

Sport
Murray Football Netball League updateBy Shepparton News
Murray Football League officials remain committed to getting a season under way, although no start date is being targeted.
Though some clubs will remain off the training track until further details are made available.
“This, of course, will be subject to government restrictions and ‘Return to Play’ protocols yet to be released by the governing body,” a league statement said.
“The league has not confirmed a date of return and is taking the time required to explore fixture alternatives.
“As a league it is acknowledged the situation remains a moving target and any decision may be subject to change.
“As a league we are constantly reviewing matters such as crowd restrictions and the financial viability of a season for clubs, the ability to generate revenue is critical.
“Clubs must be able to host crowds and functions. All clubs agree, that with no crowds — there can be no play.”
If no senior football and netball is played this year, the league said it was still committed to providing a junior program.
An outlined format of the competition will be sent to clubs in the coming weeks.
League officials are expected to meet again once the Victorian Government announces new information following the next easing of restrictions on June 22.
Some clubs are more keen than others to push for a season this year.
Echuca United president Ian Johnson said his club's position had not changed.
“We don't want to play,” Johnson told the Riverine Herald.
“The financial implications of holding a season without a crowd would be catastrophic for our club. Without spectators, it simply cannot work.”
The Eagles have not returned to the training track, nor has Tongala.
“We are still in the hands of the government in terms of their restrictions,” Blues president Darren Maloney said.
“Until we have confirmation, our position is not to return to the track. But if we can get to a position where it is viable, we would love to get out there and play.”
However, Moama is already preparing for a restart, having returned to training last week.
Magpies president Matt Lake said the club was excited at the prospect of a return.
“We are hopeful the government will ease restrictions in the coming weeks, which should allow the league to get everything up and running,” Lake said.
“Luke (Eldridge) and his leadership group were keen to continue training, and as a club we are fully behind them. There is a lot of work to make that possible, but we are doing what is required.
“We are guided by the league, but we definitely remain hopeful.”