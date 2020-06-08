Sean Williams returns to Rochester

Rochester's mission to challenge the best Goulburn Valley League teams is continuing to grow — even without an official start date for this year's season.

The Tigers have welcomed forward Sean Williams back to the club due to personal reasons, after he originally signed with Loddon Valley League outfit Marong.

“I wanted to be closer to home, so I can play in front of my family,” Williams said.

“My grandparents are getting older and they are a huge part of the club. It’s going to be exciting to be able to play in front of them if the season does get going.

“One of the biggest factors was that I didn’t want to do too much travelling with everything that is happening in the world right now.

“Dillon (Sean’s brother) is also back at the club, so I’m looking forward to playing more footy with him again.”

Williams will pull on the Tigers’ jumper for the first time since 2016, when he returned to the club from Bendigo Football League powerhouse Eaglehawk.

He returned to Eaglehawk the following year and remained there until last year.

In his five seasons with the Borough, Williams claimed the club’s goal-kicking award three times and was a premiership player in 2018.

Tigers coach Steven Stroobants couldn’t be more excited to have him back.

“He pretty much fell into our lap,” Stroobants said.

“To add a player of Sean’s quality at this point of the year is something that doesn’t happen very often.

“Having a familiar face around the club is going to give us a big boost.”

Tigers supporters will be hopeful Stroobants and Williams can create a formidable partnership.

“I’m excited to work with all of the boys,” Williams said.

“ 'Stroobs’ is obviously a very talented footballer and having someone of his ability only gives you more confidence as a player.

“And then you’ve got the two Harper boys (Jordan and Lachie) who have come down from NSW and I’ve heard a lot of good things about them.”

While it is expected Stroobants will play as a deep forward, the new coach said Williams would likely line-up as a high half-forward.

“His delivery of the ball from outside 50 is excellent,” Stroobants said.

“Sean is one of those guys at training who never misses a target. He has a lethal left peg.

“If he can hit the scoreboard like he did at Eaglehawk, the whole team will benefit.”

