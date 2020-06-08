Sport

Goulburn Valley Squash Club prepares for return

By Aydin Payne

New deck: Goulburn Valley Squash Club has renovated its courts during the coronavirus lockdown.

Goulburn Valley Squash Club is currently undertaking refurbishments on its courts before a return to play later this month.

The Shepparton-based club has been hard at work during the coronavirus lockdown, with the eight indoor courts given a makeover before the sport returns on June 22.

Since the club's summer season ended abruptly due to COVID-19 in March, the courts have received a fresh lick of paint and resurfacing.

Club president Christian Lecompte revealed what the club had been able to work on during the break in play.

“We have done bits and pieces, the time off gave us the opportunity to work on the courts,” Lecompte said.

“Six of the courts have been sanded and resurfaced with new lines painted on, while the other two have been painted.

“It's been good to improve their condition, I know a lot of club members can't wait to get back.

“It will be very attractive for everyone, especially when we look to host tournaments and bring people to the area.”

Under the Victorian Government's plan to ease restrictions, all indoor sports and recreational activities can reopen with up to 20 people per space and 10 people per group or activity from June 22.

Squash and Racquetball Victoria has released its ‘Return to play squash and racquetball in a COVID-19 safe environment plan’ which highlights guidelines that clubs must follow.

“When indoor sports are allowed to resume we will have sanitiser, hand towels and signage up that follows the guidelines in place,” Lecompte said.

“Our local Saturday competition will look a bit different, the times will be staggered and we will need to monitor the amount of people in the building.

“But once we know more we are happy to share it with our members and community.”

