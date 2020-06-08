Sport

GV Suns return to training

By Alex Mitchell

Back on deck: Goulburn Valley Suns are back in training.



At long last, Goulburn Valley Suns are back on the pitch, resuming training last week.

While technical director Billy Marshall said a decision had not yet been reached on whether the Suns would compete in this year's National Premier League season, he said it was a huge positive to get players back on the track.

“It was great to see the juniors back, I've been in contact with a lot of them, we've caught up a lot to make sure everyone's going all right,” Marshall said.

“They were all really happy to see each other — no hugging, of course — and numbers were really good, I don't think we've lost anyone at all.

“Obviously it's a bit more restricted, each age group has a COVID-19 officer, there's a little bit more effort going into it, but it actually worked really well.

“Tuesday was really just a bit of a tester, but Thursday we ironed out a lot of the mistakes, we staggered the sessions too, so there wasn't too many people there at the one time.”

The club's decision to play will largely be a financial one, with the Suns hoping a proposal put to council last week to give the town's sporting clubs financial help will be successful to put them in the best position moving forward.

Football Victoria has already announced relegation will not be enforced this season, meaning if the Suns choose to sit out they will still remain in NPL2.

“Lights, council fees, that sort of stuff costs a lot,” Marshall said.

“I know Paul (Uniacke) has been in to council on behalf of a few sports to see if we can get those fees reduced, that will be a big part of it. It's not cheap to play, so with no relegation, it could be a year where we look to save some money if council can't come to the party.”

