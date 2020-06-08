Change on the way for GMC women’s competition

Goulburn Murray Cricket is moving ahead with big plans for its 2020-21 senior women’s competition.

The competition’s committee said it was planning to introduce new teams, increase overs and create a longer season.

Female cricket co-ordinator Cameron Kervin said the decision was made after a recent Zoom meeting between clubs to debrief last season.

“This coming season we have a new team coming into the A-grade competition from Bamawm-Lockington United Cricket Club — which is fantastic — as well as increased opportunities for representative cricket against neighbouring women’s competitions,” Kervin said.

“It’s very excited to see an increase in numbers in the A-grade with West Bendigo also keen to make the move up from B-grade, and it’s fantastic to see so much from teams so early in the year.”

Kervin said he intended to speak to all clubs in the coming months to help plan for next season.

“We like to be organised at the GMC and look for feedback from our players to improve the competition . . . all players are keen to lock in new rules, start dates and draws so they can begin recruiting players for this season ahead,” he said.

Additional changes to the competition will include the B-grade format aligning more closely with A-grade rules, after playing with modified rules for the first two seasons, and also an increase in overs to 30 for some A-grade matches.

“The first season of the women’s competition was played with modified rules — similar to indoor cricket — and B-grade retained this format in the second season,” Kervin said.

“However, there was a sense from across competition that players were ready to move on from the modified game and introduce greater competition as a means of retaining players and raising the stakes.”

The association is hoping to finalise its draw in the coming months and also has plans for a season launch where players can come along and take part — come and try — in a modified Super 6s format as a means of encouraging more girls and women of all ages and abilities.

“We are very excited about the growth or girls’ and women’s cricket across the Goulburn Murray region and we know our players are super keen for season three of the senior women’s competition,” Kervin said.

● Any individual or team interested in joining the senior women’s or junior girls’ (ages 10-14) competition can phone Cam Kervin on 0438 468 013 or email [email protected]

More sport news

Excitement as bowls returns to MBC

Junior footy leagues looking in different directions

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson