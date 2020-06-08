Sport

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf notes.

1 of 1

Merrigum golfers played a three-person gentsomes on Saturday in conditions more like an English haar.

It was a cold and miserable day to be outside, a day when the sun didn't break through at all, and players had to be resourceful in finding ways to keep warm.

But after living in Dan's dungeon for so long nobody was going to miss the opportunity to take to the course.

It has to be said the course is in top shape at the moment and it would be a shame not to utilise it.

For those unfamiliar with gentsomes, all players play out each hole from the best drive of the group and then the best two stableford scores on each hole count towards the total.

Although there was a great roll-up to the event, one group cleaned up most things worth winning for the day and was well cashed up upon leaving after the game.

Bill Johnson and Bernie McGrath accepted Bill Bray as a late entry into their group and together they ran out reasonably easy winners.

They started off as a well-oiled machine and compiled 47 points on the front nine.

Further lubrication had their game go off the boil a little as they managed another 40 points on the back nine for an overall 87 points.

That was six points ahead of two groups that finished with 81 points.

Tash Doherty, Rhonda Eberle and Cory Berghofer were deemed the runners-up after a countback from Nicole, Simon and Craig Doherty.

Simon Doherty took the nearest the pin on the sixth, Bernie McGrath took the jackpot on the 12th and Justin Christou was closest on the 14th.

The day's winners took out the chook shed challenge with 19 points, three ahead of the next best and to complete a fruitful day they combined as the three Bs to win the first raffle since lockdown.
This Saturday the club championships resume with a stroke round.

Latest articles

Finance

ASX looks set to soar after Wall St rally

The Australian share market could make its first solid move above 6,000 in months following better than expected US employment figures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Air NZ has 800-day plan to healthy profits

Air New Zealand is looking to cut labour costs as the flag carrier forecast revenue for the next financial year to more than half from recent levels.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Services, business conditions ease in May

Business conditions and activity across the services sector continued to contract in May, data from the AI group shows, although the fall has slowed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Sporting clubs asks council for financial support

Sporting clubs and leagues have banded together to ask Greater Shepparton City Council for financial assistance as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with community clubs. At Tuesday night’s special council meeting for submissions ahead of the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Giant hole in sporting calendar about to be filled

 While many sporting clubs and competitions are weighing up whether a return to action in the coming weeks and months will be worth it, one district organisation is ready to charge back out there as fast as its hamstrings will allow it. The...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Bowls - New coach at Hill Top a familiar face

Lee Farrell is back at Hill Top — this time as head coach of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division outfit. “I’m happy to be coming back in any capacity, but the coaching role is great as well,” Farrell said. “Hill Top weren’t...

Tyler Maher