Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

Merrigum golfers played a three-person gentsomes on Saturday in conditions more like an English haar.

It was a cold and miserable day to be outside, a day when the sun didn't break through at all, and players had to be resourceful in finding ways to keep warm.

But after living in Dan's dungeon for so long nobody was going to miss the opportunity to take to the course.

It has to be said the course is in top shape at the moment and it would be a shame not to utilise it.

For those unfamiliar with gentsomes, all players play out each hole from the best drive of the group and then the best two stableford scores on each hole count towards the total.

Although there was a great roll-up to the event, one group cleaned up most things worth winning for the day and was well cashed up upon leaving after the game.

Bill Johnson and Bernie McGrath accepted Bill Bray as a late entry into their group and together they ran out reasonably easy winners.

They started off as a well-oiled machine and compiled 47 points on the front nine.

Further lubrication had their game go off the boil a little as they managed another 40 points on the back nine for an overall 87 points.

That was six points ahead of two groups that finished with 81 points.

Tash Doherty, Rhonda Eberle and Cory Berghofer were deemed the runners-up after a countback from Nicole, Simon and Craig Doherty.

Simon Doherty took the nearest the pin on the sixth, Bernie McGrath took the jackpot on the 12th and Justin Christou was closest on the 14th.

The day's winners took out the chook shed challenge with 19 points, three ahead of the next best and to complete a fruitful day they combined as the three Bs to win the first raffle since lockdown.

This Saturday the club championships resume with a stroke round.