Tat Chat - Hill Top women's golf

By Shepparton News

Judy Baker.

Heather Long.

The winter season commenced with a Par event sponsored by Tatura Hot Bread. The event was played in cold. overcast conditions. The usually unpopular event was well supported by the brave members.
Judy Baker scored -3 to win the event. Runner-up on countback was Heather Long scoring -4.
Heather who played with Judy and two other competitors, generously supplied the group with donuts to boost the energies, which obviously paid off for some.
Ball winners: Bev Roberts -4, Terri Wangeman made a good return to golf following COVID-19 lock down, to win a ball with -5, as well as Sheryl Curran -5, Liz Mulcahy -7.
Nine-hole competition: Joyce Tavener is a regular winner of this event as she won once again scoring 14 stableford points with Gail Wootton runner-up with 11 points.
Tomorrow's event: Stableford: Sponsor: Friar’s Café and Wine Bar.
Nine-hole competition.

- W.O.F

