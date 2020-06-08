Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

5370537724001

The winter season commenced with a Par event sponsored by Tatura Hot Bread. The event was played in cold. overcast conditions. The usually unpopular event was well supported by the brave members.

Judy Baker scored -3 to win the event. Runner-up on countback was Heather Long scoring -4.

Heather who played with Judy and two other competitors, generously supplied the group with donuts to boost the energies, which obviously paid off for some.

Ball winners: Bev Roberts -4, Terri Wangeman made a good return to golf following COVID-19 lock down, to win a ball with -5, as well as Sheryl Curran -5, Liz Mulcahy -7.

Nine-hole competition: Joyce Tavener is a regular winner of this event as she won once again scoring 14 stableford points with Gail Wootton runner-up with 11 points.

Tomorrow's event: Stableford: Sponsor: Friar’s Café and Wine Bar.

Nine-hole competition.

- W.O.F