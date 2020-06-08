Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Tatura was mentioned on the national news on Saturday as having a maximum of just 7ºC, but 78 men and 15 women still played in stableford competitions.

The fog stayed around all day and dew sat on the greens offering some small assistance to putters trying to read the line of their putt.

Still it was challenging and Patrick Davies’ score of 40 points to win C-grade was the standout.

Glenn Newton won A-grade with 38 points on a countback from Darryl Phillips, Michael Mulcahy won B-grade with 36 on a countback from Shorty McNaughton and Scott Perry was runner-up in C-grade with 36.

Ball rundown: Ray Nicholson 37, Ian Elders 36, David Ward, Peter Baird, Graham McIntosh, Brad Ciavarella, Tom McConchie 35, Robbie Montgomery, James Ibbotson, John Keller, Bob Oliver, Perry Drazdauskas 34, Anthony Devine and John Steen 33 on countback.



Joyce Baird won the women’s competition with 35 points and Julieanne Ward was runner-up with 32. Judy Baker had 31, Robyn Butler and Sharon Jeffers 30. There are still no NTP trophies or jackpots.

SUNDAY: The first of a series of Sunday competitions attracted 64 golfers who played a medley two-person gentsomes event.

Dave and Bev Roberts have provided soup for the event on the Sunday of the Queen’s Birthday Weekend each year and this year they were by the ninth tee handing out hot dogs, sauce and front-and-back, whatever that may be.

Matt Miller and Brad Ciavarella had a comfortable win with a combined score of 84, Fred Andrews and Heather Long were runners-up with 76, Glen Pearce and Rocco Barca were third on a countback from Daniel Maher and Sean Martin with 72.

MIDWEEK: Michael Downs won Tuesday’s stableford event with 34 points and Bruce Gross was runner-up with 30. Ron Popple had 29, Steve Allison and Trevor Allen 28 to win consolation balls.

Ron Popple won the stroke competition on Thursday with 86-14-72 and Steve Allison was runner-up with 79-6-73. In the ball run-down, John Fanning had 73, Ryan Lindsay 74, Joe De Ieso, Michael Downs and Trevor Allen 76, Glen Pearce 78 on countback.

Matt Miller had a sensational 31 off-the-stick on the front nine of the chook run on Thursday. With a handicap of +4 he had a nett 35 which was still good enough to win from Jeff Huddle 36. Alex Howson had 38, Jan Coe, Scott Perry and Graham Smith 39 in the ball run-down.

- Foozle