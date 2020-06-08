Sport

Neville Howell’s service to rowing honoured with OAM

By Meg Saultry

Storied success: Neville Howell, pictured with his Commonwealth Games gold medal, Olympic bronze medal and a host of world championship medals at his Nagambie home in 2015.

1 of 2

Swan song: As captain of the men's eight team, Neville Howell (middle) accepts the 1962 Commonwealth Games gold medal for Australia.

2 of 2

Walter Neville Howell’s accolades in rowing read like a lengthy novel.

At the tip of the iceberg, Mr Howell, known to many as just Neville, is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist — he captained the men’s eight rowing team — as well as an Olympic Games bronze medalist.

The Nagambie local also has more than 100 world championship titles and has won six King’s Cup titles rowing for Victoria.

Now he adds another honour to the list — the Medal of the Order of Australia — which he receives for a lifetime of service to the sport of rowing.

“It’s a marvelous thing to receive this acknowledgement; to receive something for all the work you’ve done in the community and sport-wise,” Mr Howell said.

Mr Howell’s success in rowing, which he first took up in 1946, has spilled over into his everyday life.

With the mindset of a champion, the 90-year-old continues to run a successful import business and restore pre-war-era vehicles in his garage to this day.

Mr Howell said being successful was about training hard and keeping the right mindset — something he encapsulates in his book, What The Mind Can Receive, The Body Can Achieve.

“Rowing is important to me, it’s set a good life pattern,” he said.

“If you want to have success, train hard. I’ve been training since I started rowing; I’ve probably clocked over two million miles in training.

“And I’ve learnt to meditate. This gets yourself in a position to not only have peace, but to not look at life with aggression.

“If you can get something in your mind and have peace, you can achieve a lot with it.”

After retiring from elite rowing at the age of 32, Mr Howell continues to amass success through Masters rowing.

And while he has shied away from training on the water throughout COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Howell maintains a strong work ethic in the confines of his Nagambie residence.

“I’m training to keep fit. I do 5 km on the ERGO rower, and 10 km on the indoor bike every alternate day,” he said.

Mr Howell had been invited to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, which would have been serendipitous timing with his OAM honour.

But with the Games postponed until 2021, Mr Howell is unsure whether he will still be able to travel next year due to his age if there is still no coronavirus vaccine available.

But if he doesn’t make the journey abroad, his advice to aspiring Olympians remains akin to his ethos.

“The important thing is to keep to your training,” he said.

“It’s not just keeping the body fit though, it’s getting your balance and timing right.”

Mr Howell thanked his training and rowing partner Mike Walter, who also competed at the Olympics for Czechoslovakia, for his continued support over the years.

“He’s my best friend in Nagambie, and a main reason I moved from Bendigo to Nagambie was to row with Mike,” Mr Howell said.

“We fit really well together in the boat, he’s a likeable type of person and we have common goals when we are out on the water training.”

While Mr Howell will have to wait until later this year for an official presentation of his OAM, in the meantime he is looking forward to the day he can get back out on the water.

“Hopefully things change in a month’s time,” he said.

“You get a bit bored sitting on the ERGO.

“You need to get out in the open. Sitting on a boat on the water — there is nothing like it. It’s a different world.”

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Sporting clubs asks council for financial support

Sporting clubs and leagues have banded together to ask Greater Shepparton City Council for financial assistance as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with community clubs. At Tuesday night’s special council meeting for submissions ahead of the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Giant hole in sporting calendar about to be filled

 While many sporting clubs and competitions are weighing up whether a return to action in the coming weeks and months will be worth it, one district organisation is ready to charge back out there as fast as its hamstrings will allow it. The...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Bowls - New coach at Hill Top a familiar face

Lee Farrell is back at Hill Top — this time as head coach of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division outfit. “I’m happy to be coming back in any capacity, but the coaching role is great as well,” Farrell said. “Hill Top weren’t...

Tyler Maher