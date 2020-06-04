Picola District league still pushing ahead with season

While many football and netball leagues across Victoria are opting to cancel their seasons, Picola District Football Netball League is not ready to call it quits yet.

In fact, the league has set a target starting date of July 11, meaning it is expecting clubs to be taking to the field in five weeks.

The league said it would facilitate a 13-round season before an eight-team, four-week finals series that would have grand final day set for October 31.

The statement comes as leagues across all parts of the Victoria continue to announce they will not proceed with this year's season, with the Kyabram District, Ovens and King, Heathcote District, South West District, Millewa, Eastern and Northern leagues all having cancelled.

Most of those leagues have cancelled citing long-term sustainability as the number-one priority given the challenges presented by COVID-19 restrictions, and crowd restrictions remains a major hurdle in the Picola league's plans, with limits only expected to be raised to 50 people on June 22, far less than what clubs would require to make a season financially viable.

In a league statement, president Denis Brooks said the board met on Tuesday night and decided to provide clubs with a road map for the season's return.

“The PDFNL is very conscious of the key role that football and netball plays in the physical and mental health and well-being of our local communities and we have been working closely with AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria as we endeavour to return players to the field and court for the season,” he said.

“This decision follows consideration of club feedback, Federal and State Government advice and consultation with AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria, all of whom have expressed continued support and encouragement for community sport to recommence.

“The current landscape means that we operate in an ever-changing environment and there will no doubt be challenges that will present in both the short and long term. However, the PDFNL remains confident that by setting a proposed starting date, that clubs will now be able to move forward and we can all return to enjoying the benefits of reconnecting within the football and netball community environment.”

The statement said the league continued to work with its clubs, governing bodies, councils and governments, and monitor health guideline updates and changes to government regulations that might make beginning the season possible.

Neither the Victorian Government or AFL Victoria has yet provided a date for when contact training will be permitted, with teams currently limited to non-contact training in groups of 20.