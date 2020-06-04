Sport

Bowls - East Shepparton signs Brent Reiner as coach

By Tyler Maher

New beginnings: Brent Reiner has signed on as East Shepparton coach for next season.

Brent Reiner will take charge of East Shepparton ahead of the upcoming Goulburn Valley Bowls Division season.

Having recently played at City of Echuca — and before that Moama — in the Campaspe Valley Bowls Division, Reiner has a strong knowledge of bowls in the adjacent Central Goulburn Murray Bowls Region and is keen to take on a new challenge.

“I wanted a new challenge and was approached by the club,” Reiner said.

“It will be a really good challenge, the club hasn't won a flag in the top division, just missed out a couple of years ago and made finals again last season.

“Coming from Campaspe Valley I know the GV is a good league, the club's going places, and I'm pretty stoked that the club gave me a call.

“I'm really looking forward to getting down there and meeting the guys and seeing what we can do.”

Although he has never filled a head coaching role before, Reiner has a quarter-of-a-century of experience in the game, including at the highest pennant level in the state.

“I haven't coached before, but I've played bowls for 25 years and I've been up around this area for seven,” he said.

“I've won premierships at Moama and Echuca, and played a lot in premier league down in Melbourne before that.

“I've got a lot of experience.”

Reiner expects a strong top division competition next season, but thinks his new side can stand up to the test.

“There seems to be a lot of movement in the GV this season,” he said.

“Kyabram and Hill Top (have new coaches), Tallygaroopna's coming up — it looks like it's going to be a pretty strong competition and it will be really hard to win games — a lot different to the CV.

“It seems like there's a lot more younger blokes in the GV.

“It will be a good change, I'm pretty excited to be involved and any players who want to come and play at a good club come and play at East.”

