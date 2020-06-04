Night of mixed results for Jacobson behind virtual wheel

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson slogged out a night of mixed results in the latest round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series championship.

Round nine of the E-Series championship pitted the grid of virtual racers at the United States’ Michigan International Speedway for all three races.

Jacobson — who was coming off a power surge in round eight — battled strongly in the first race to finish 10th, before crossing the line in 30th and 19th.

The Matt Stone Racing driver will now have to fight hard in round 10 next week to have any chance of securing a top-10 finish in the championship.

The opening race of round nine was a solid return to the virtual track for Jacobson, following his technical mishap the previous week.

The 28-year-old qualified 17th in race 27, but showcased his sublime talents behind the wheel to fly home and finish 10th.

But that performance would be Jacobson's best of the night, as the Shepparton export struggled with communicating with his new data engineer.

“Race one was fantastic with a top-10 finish,” Jacobson said.

“It was a great way to begin a new partnership with my data engineer to help spot me in a Nascar-style race.

“The next two races were tarnished a little through learning to communicate with one another.

“After having the same spotter for the first eight rounds of the E-Series, it was definitely a change that we had to adapt to.

“We will take this in our stride and push on for the final round.”

Meanwhile, the Supercars All Stars E-Series is set to go down-to-the-wire next week after Scott McLaughlin pegged back points on championship leader Shane van Gisbergen.

Looking ahead to next week's final round, the Supercars All Stars E-Series will wrap up at Australia's Oran Park and Mount Panorama.

Jacobson and the rest of his competitors will then have a few weeks to prepare for a return to real-life racing at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.