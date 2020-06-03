Karen Hocking receives Football Victoria life membership

For nearly two decades, Karen Hocking has been Shepparton Junior Soccer Association secretary — but for a lifetime, Football Victoria will honour her service.

That much was made official last week, with the state's governing body awarding her life membership at its annual general meeting, citing her lifetime of dedication to the sport.

While quick to pass the credit on to the entire SJSA executive team, Hocking was truly humbled to be acknowledged for the work she has put in.

“You don't do it for accolades, it's felt like much more of a team effort than an individual one,” she said.

“It's really lovely to be recognised, but I feel the whole association deserves this award.”

FV's announcement labelled Hocking a "driving force" behind football's growth in the Goulburn Valley, stating her passionate and tireless work ensured every child gets the chance to take to the field.

It was a journey that began in 2002; Hocking herself admitted she had little, if any, appreciation of the world game.

“My then seven-year-old came home and said he wanted to play a sport called soccer; my reaction was to say ‘what's soccer’, that's the dead-set truth,” she said.

“In 2003, I was asked if I'd consider an executive position with the association, it was something I considered, but with my husband really busy that year I knew he'd kill me if I did. The next year the same thing happened, I said I didn't want a position, but I'd be happy to help out — famous last words. Sixteen years later, I'm still the secretary.

Like so many community sport volunteers, Hocking's service began with reluctance, but has grown into far more than that.

Along with Peter Hill, who in Hocking's words has been SJSA president for "God knows how long", she helps approximately 1700 kids take to the fields each year — and the duo, along with its team, has no plans of stopping just yet.

“I'm having fun, that's why I still do it, and I work with great people, so while I'm having fun why stop?" Hocking said.

“You do it for that first morning of the season, 8.30 am when the first whistle blows — it's all done. The six-to-eight weeks leading up are all for that moment when you just think ‘yay'.”

In 16 years, Hocking has seen monumental changes to the association; rapid growth of participants, multiple changes of venues, the addition of new age groups and a push into the representative space among them, but she saw the building of the association's referee stocks as one of the major achievements.

“The first couple of years, you didn't want to open your emails on a Monday morning, parents were running the games and it was always a bit ugly,” she said.

“I think one of the best things for the kids was getting them to be the game leaders and referees. The skills they amass for later in life are huge — assertiveness, critical thinking, ability to interact with adults.”

While a 16-year journey would bring anyone in contact with a lengthy list of amazing people, Hocking saved her biggest thanks for Hill and his support throughout.

“Working with both (Hill and former president Mick Italia) has been fantastic, Peter and I have a bit of a pact that we'll keep going until we stop having fun,” she said.

“My kids; my daughter is 20 now, so all her life she remembers me doing soccer, my family has really been dragged into it. My husband had an Aussie rules background, but he started coaching when if he didn't, the team wouldn't have been able to play.

“The entire executive team, they're all just great people to work with to make sure the kids can play. Everybody at the SJSA deserves life membership. And technical director David Davkovksi, he's only been with us for a couple of years, with his talent and passion has really lifted our squads.”