Samaria Suns hopeful for resumed AFL Masters season

Samaria Suns coach Kyle Pugh remains hopeful an AFL Masters season will get off the ground this year amid Victorian Government restrictions.

But even if the league fails to get the go-ahead, Pugh said the Suns would continue their training sessions and social outings throughout the year for mental health benefits.

“Even if it’s an orienteering day out at the Reef Hills or barefoot bowls,” Pugh said.

“Now numbers are looking to expand to 20 we can have families involved.

“Everyone can come out and get together.

“We’ll definitely keep that social element going.”

The Benalla-based Suns are eyeing a return to training within the next fortnight ahead of a potential restart, with the committee in the process of confirming a training venue.

And though a season becomes less likely the longer restrictions go on, Pugh said he could see the fixture split in to northern and southern zones to help football return.

“It’s not an overly long season, and if it’s zones, we can minimise travel and stay closer to home,” he said.

“I imagine we will shy away from carnivals.

“That's not a good idea regardless of restrictions, but I think we could manage one-on-one teams in those situations.”

Pugh said the Suns would need two-to-three weeks of training before a season start, but was confident players would hit the ground running.

“The interest is still high. Our players have been doing their own programs throughout restrictions,” he said.

“We’ve certainly all missed football and everyone is keen to go ahead. We’re looking forward to catching up.”

Since their 2016 launch, the Suns have continued to be vocal on the mental health benefits of AFL Masters.

And with government restrictions limiting the community’s contact with one another these past two months, Pugh said players had been coping relatively well throughout the lockdown.

“We’ve had contact with our players, and if they’ve struggled with the isolation, we’d catch up for coffee. It makes a difference,” he said.

“But all in all, most of the guys have been doing well.

“They are doing what they need to do and reaching out.”

Players have also remained active and in close contact via social media, participating in challenges with other AFL Masters teams such as "The Push-up Challenge".

“You make a lot of interpersonal relationships with other players in football, so over the years friendships and networks expand,” Pugh said.

“We've kept in close contact with Melton Panthers and Kerang Rams.

“There are a lot of challenges on Facebook and it keeps everyone engaged.”

● To keep up to date with club news, you can follow the Suns on Facebook by searching "Samaria Suns".