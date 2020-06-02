Kyabram District League club presidents react to cancellation of 2020 season

A monumental outcome transpired last week when Kyabram District Football Netball League voted to cancel this year's season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the days since the decision to cancel the season, club presidents have voiced their thoughts on the matter.

Majority of club leaders have expressed disappointment, but are understanding of the league's decision.

Longwood president Ricki Shiner said while he was disappointed, he understood the outcome was in the best interests of the community.

“Obviously it's massively disappointing, but the decision wasn't surprising,” Shiner said.

“We need to focus on protecting people's health and if that meant we had to cancel the season then that's what had to happen.

“Despite the cancellation we are still looking to train together, it's important to have that club togetherness.”

Meanwhile, Violet Town president Matt Holmes said his club was against cancelling the season.

Holmes said the club had wanted to wait longer for an announcement on a return to play date.

Violet Town was set to celebrate its 125th year as a football club and had planned two premiership reunions.

“We were pretty flat (about the decision),” Holmes said.

“We wanted to wait and try to get a season up and running — it's disappointing.

“Our community wanted it (a season) and our players wanted it.

“But everyone and the club is understanding of the league's decision.”

Holmes did say the club hoped to host functions later this year, as to celebrate its historic milestone.

“We haven't locked anything in at this stage,” he said.

“Later in the year we will try to host a few events and try to keep the community engaged.

“But we can't start planning now at this stage, we need to wait for more information.”

In the aftermath of last week's decision, club presidents have taken to social media to help guide their clubs and community through the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shepparton East president Mark Frost issued a statement on the club's Facebook page following the announcement to call off the season.

“Whilst it's disappointing to not be able to participate in 2020, our committee, who have continued to work behind the scenes during this pandemic will now work on preparations for season 2021,” the statement read.

“When restrictions begin to lift further we hope to be able to organise possible club functions . . . thanks to all for your support, patience and commitment during these unprecedented times.”

Avenel president Bruce Rowley also released a statement via the club's social media channel.

Rowley said the club understood the personal toll the decision might have on its community and like Violet Town and Shepparton East, hoped to host club functions at a later date.

“We understand the frustration and disappointment many may be feeling and have genuine concern for the personal toll this may have, not only on the people in our great club but the wider community,” the statement read.

“We are a small community with a big heart; we must continue to keep working, staying connected with each other.

“Once restrictions allow, the club will undertake a couple of functions to ensure that everyone can get together.”