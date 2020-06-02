Sport

Tennis Victoria releases its findings after surveying Goulburn Valley region

By Aydin Payne

Tennis statistics: Tennis Victoria has released its findings after surveying the Goulburn Valley.

A recent survey from Tennis Victoria has indicated that tennis participants across the Goulburn Valley are hoping for more night action in senior competitions.

Tennis Victoria has released its findings after it surveyed the Goulburn Valley region recently in a bid to help increase participation in the sport.

The governing body released a summary of the survey feedback from 162 members, with the local tennis community asking for more night tennis for its senior competitions.

Night tennis was one of four main requests by clubs across the region. Local clubs also urged for more focus on team tennis for junior competitions, more marketing to increase tennis's appeal and more information for parents about playing options once junior competition Hot Shots ends.

Tennis Victoria's survey of the Goulburn Valley region comes while winter competitions have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey — which was a community-led approach to engage tennis stakeholders — also revealed the best way for clubs to communicate with members. The data found that social media was the main source for members to receive information.

And it was revealed that members believed the best way to improve tennis's marketing was by encouraging collaboration between competition associations.

Out of all the members surveyed, 86 per cent were players and parents, while 14 per cent were club representatives and coaches.

Lastly, the 41-50 age bracket was the most surveyed age group at 33 per cent of the total, while those aged 10 to 20 years were the least surveyed group at four per cent.

