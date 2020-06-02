Sport

Giant hole in sporting calendar about to be filled

By Tyler Maher

Back soon: Goulburn Valley Giants will be training from this week and back playing as soon as possible.

1 of 4

Lush: The new surface at Kialla Park Reserve.

2 of 4

Turn on the lights: The Giants will be training every Wednesday from 6pm.

3 of 4

New look: Kialla Park Reserve's facelift is complete.

4 of 4

 While many sporting clubs and competitions are weighing up whether a return to action in the coming weeks and months will be worth it, one district organisation is ready to charge back out there as fast as its hamstrings will allow it.

The Goulburn Valley Giants — Shepparton's AFL Masters outfit — will resume training tomorrow night and are hoping to begin playing matches by the end of the month.

This would be reliant on restrictions for outdoor gatherings being raised to at least 50 people.

“We're really excited to get back out there,” Giants president David Davis said.

“Obviously we play masters footy for completely different reasons than your usual competitions — there's no premiership on offer and we don't need to make any money to survive.

“It means that as soon as we can have enough people allowed for a game to take place, we'll be able to play.”

The Giants have worked closely with Greater Shepparton City Council to prepare for a return to training and eventually playing football, implementing all of the necessary guidelines.

“Our trainings will have to be capped if more than the allowed number of people come down, but we're just looking forward to getting out there and having a kick,” Davis said.

“We'll have a 10-minute briefing at the start of training surrounding all of the restrictions and guidelines and go from there.”

Sweetening the return to the field for the Giants is the completed refurbishment of Kialla Park Reserve's oval, surrounds and facilities — with everything except the line markings ready to go.

“It's really exciting to have what is now one of the premier facilities in the region here at our disposal,” Davis said.

“The ground is looking in great condition and when we are ready to play again it will be a real treat.

“None of us can kick 50 m any more any way, but I'm sure without the lines there to start with there will be plenty claiming they have.”

When matches do resume for the Giants it is expected initial games will be against other regional clubs like Echuca-Moama United and Benalla's Samaria Suns to reduce travel.

And with Kyabram District League recently calling off its season and other competitions in the region still in limbo, the Giants encourage anyone of masters age — over 35 — to come down and take part in footy for fun to keep mentally and physically fit.

● The Giants train Wednesdays from 6 pm at Kialla Park Reserve — see the club's Facebook page for details.

Latest articles

News

Council urged to fast track caravan park purchase

Greater Shepparton City Council has been urged to fast track the purchase of land to the south of Victoria Park Lake as the completion of the new Shepparton Art Museum approaches. Victoria Lake Caravan Park currently occupies the site, which is...

John Lewis
News

Kindergarten registration is now open

Although there’s nearly three months until registrations close, now is the time for parents to sign up their young children for kindergarten in 2021. Greater Shepparton City Council is advising parents that forms are available online. The council...

James Bennett
News

Vaughan St carparks removed to increase pedestrian safety

Four parking bays on Vaughan St, Shepparton, will be removed today by Greater Shepparton City Council. It is intended to improve sight safety distances for pedestrians and vehicles at the zebra corssing near Kmart and Finer Fruit along the busy...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Kyabram District League season cancelled

The Kyabram District League season has been cancelled after member clubs voted against proceeding with the 2020 campaign.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tat Chat - Has lawn bowls gone to the dogs?

Has lawn bowls “Gone to the Dogs”? What is the future of bowls for small country towns? Have the numbers participating in lawn bowls deteriorated to such an extent that the future of many clubs are shrinking to such a level that their long-term...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL targeting July 18 to start season

A Victorian Government exemption allowing crowds to attend matches could save football and netball season.

Alex Mitchell