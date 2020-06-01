Shepparton’s Courtney Carroll wins BVC referee award

Shepparton's Courtney Carroll took another step in her emerging career as a basketball referee last week, named Basketball Victoria Country's Junior Female Referee of the Year as part of the organisation's annual awards.

Carroll, 17, has been refereeing for more than four years and achieved a number of accomplishments last season, refereeing the Country Championships under-16 girls division one match and attending the Southern Cross Challenge for a second time.

She said winning the award was a genuine honour, particularly thankful for those that had helped her from the moment she first donned the black and white-striped shirt.

“I woke up with an email from Basketball Victoria’s general manager, and I was in such disbelief that I just burst into tears, completely speechless,” Carroll said.

“Winning the award made me appreciate the people around me so much, and those who have helped me along the way from the very start of my referee pathway that began at the age of 13.”

In terms of what made the pastime so appealing, Caroll said friends and personal development were what kept her coming back for more.

“The people you meet through tournaments and Victorian country events is amazing, they are not only your friends, but are like family,” she said.

“This season I have enjoyed pushing myself to succeed; back in March I was lucky enough to medal at the Country Championships by being awarded the under-16 girls division one game.

“I also attended my second Southern Cross Challenge at the end of last year, also being awarded the under-16 girls domestic championship game as well.

“The whole journey has made me work hard and continue to set new goals, with the help of Karin Berrysmith, the referee development officer, also my advisor Jackie Marshall, educator Michael McMahon and also Emma Thorn, who is one of the senior referees here at Shepparton.”

Carroll, who said her love for officiating continued to grow, hoped to referee at the Big V level in the coming years.