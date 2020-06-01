Tat Chat - Merrigum on the move

Sport
Tat Chat - Merrigum on the moveBy Shepparton News
At a meeting held at Merrigum Sports Precinct on Wednesday, a committee was formed to implement some of the areas of the Master Plan for the sports precinct. This plan is due to finish in 2022.
The catalyst for the meeting was the state of the current netball courts which are a part of the tennis courts. Information from an expert survey of the courts said the present courts would be unsafe to use in another two years.
With the possibility of up to eight games of netball to be played each week it would be a disaster if the girls had to go elsewhere to play their games. The tennis club would also be in a similar situation.
There was much discussion on this matter and other aspects of the Master Plan. Great care has to be taken to ensure all stakeholders in the plan receive some benefits for any developments that are proposed.
Greg Pell who had done a lot of work on several alternatives was elected as chairperson and the committee will include Maureen Shepherd from the bowls club, Mick Doherty from the tennis club, Roger Driscoll and Nathan Pell from the football club and Rachel Rowe from the community centre. Ian Richards will represent the parks and gardens.
The committee is now seeking support of the Merrigum community. It intends to use a town planner to gather accurate information that will be used to seek funding from the state and federal governments via COGS which will hopefully support the proposed initiatives.
Greg Pell can be contacted on 0427 752 665 if you would like further information or simply to offer your support to this proposal.
We realise that this won’t happen overnight, but the matter is urgent and some action has to be taken now.