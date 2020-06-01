Tat Chat - Hill Top golf notes

5370537724001

Brady Bourke from Tatura Family Butcher again sponsored Saturday’s competition with a field of 102 and three grades, although GMCU provided the monthly medal shirt which was won by Alex Howson with 87-19-68.

Drew Curtis won A-grade with 77-6-71 and Ty Guiney was runner-up with 72 on countback. Ian Elders won B-grade with 85-14-71 on countback from Michael Downs and Rocco Barca was runner-up to Alex in C-grade.

Ball winners: James Peck 72, Mike Jeffers and Peter Baird 73, Anthony Devine, Scott Carter, Trevor Allen and Fred Andrews 74, Dan Miller, Ryan Lindsay, Jeffrey Baker, Sean Martin and Darren Carter 75, Frank Hill, Bob Wildes, Brian Coe, Brad Ciavarella, Jeff Huddle and Allen Gale 76.

Sharon Jeffers won the women’s competition with 99-25-74 and Larysa Phillingham was bridesmaid once again courtesy of a 10 on the 16th which gave her a 76. In the ball run-down, Sheryl Curran and Judy Baker had 77, Jan Coe 78, Joyce Baird 80 on countback.

Mooroopna’s professional, Darren Rodgers, has organised a Saturday morning golf session on OneFM at 10 am which began last Saturday.