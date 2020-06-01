Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

5370537724001

The stableford event sponsored by Lindsay’s Jewels and Gifts was played in overcast conditions with the threat of rain.

Sheryl Curran put in a great round scoring 39 points, reducing her handicap by 0.89. Josie De Ieso was runner-up with 31 points on countback.

Ball winners: Liz Mulcahy 31, Jan Coe, Deb Reilly, Mandy McGrath and Phyl Fiddes all with 29 points.

Nine-hole competition was won by Joyce Tavener with 14 points.

A short committee meeting will be held at 3 pm following golf tomorrow.

The Miscore method of scoring which was introduced following the COVID-19 lockdown has been adopted with little pain as golfers quickly adapted to the new system.

Tomorrow's event: Par: Sponsor: Watches and Diamonds. Entries online only.

Nine-hole competition: Front nine.