By Shepparton News

Tat Chat: Hill Top women's golf notes.

The stableford event sponsored by Lindsay’s Jewels and Gifts was played in overcast conditions with the threat of rain.
Sheryl Curran put in a great round scoring 39 points, reducing her handicap by 0.89. Josie De Ieso was runner-up with 31 points on countback.
Ball winners: Liz Mulcahy 31, Jan Coe, Deb Reilly, Mandy McGrath and Phyl Fiddes all with 29 points.
Nine-hole competition was won by Joyce Tavener with 14 points.
A short committee meeting will be held at 3 pm following golf tomorrow.
The Miscore method of scoring which was introduced following the COVID-19 lockdown has been adopted with little pain as golfers quickly adapted to the new system.
Tomorrow's event: Par: Sponsor: Watches and Diamonds. Entries online only.
Nine-hole competition: Front nine.

