Tat Chat - Merrigum golf notes

After two practice rounds Merrigum golfers embarked on the club championships on Saturday.

It was another fine day and as has been seen in other years, it pays to get a good score on the board early because conditions can change that make good scoring difficult in later rounds.

Players who play all four rounds can drop their worst round, so a good score first up is a great boost to their chances.

A grade goes out to a handicap of 18 with B-grade being 19-36.

Players will remain in the grade they start in irrespective of handicap changes in later rounds.

New member Lucas Brown had the best round of the day and followed the pattern of previous weeks where there was only one score under par for the day.

He was the B-grade winner with a score of 104-36-68.

Even though he is playing off a 36 handicap, Lucas was not that far off the mark in the B-grade scratch event either, so he may be an emerging threat in his grade.

Practice paid off for one player with Phil Savage leading the B-grade scratch event with Frank Leyden, both players having shot 98.

In his third week as the bridesmaid Simon Doherty was the A-grade winner with 85-14-71.

It was a good start to his title defence, but he has plenty of challengers this year with quite a few players staking a claim for the club championship.

Leading scorers for the scratch event were Cory Berghofer 81, Andrew Wood and Ash Sanders with 82 and James Campbell with 83.

Ball competition winners were Cory Berghofer and Ash Sanders with 72, Andrew Wood 73 and Clint Prygoda 74.

Nearest the pins were won by Andrew Wood on the sixth, Bruce Andrews on the ninth, Cory Berghofer with a great shot on the jackpot 12th and James Campbell on the 14th. Simon Doherty won the chook shed challenge with 11 points.

The women's championships also began on Saturday and Tash Doherty proved she is once again the one to beat after a round of 91-15-76.

She was 13 shots ahead of Ina Hogeboom and is well placed to take the honours again.

This Saturday is part of the long weekend, so the championships adjourn this week. Saturday's event is gentsomes, so get your team organised.