Lindsay Park Racing stable continues on its winning ways

Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing stable saluted with one victory at Caulfield on Saturday to close the gap in the Victorian trainers’ championship.

The stable secured victory in race three with Ruban Bleu ($5.50) triumphing by less than a length to I'm Telling Ya.

It was a stunning ride by apprentice jockey Lachlan King, as he steered the four-year-old gelding to its fourth win.

King manoeuvred his way to the outside at the 200 m mark and found an opening, which allowed Ruban Bleu to kick clear in the 1200 m Neds Handicap race.

With three months left in the season, the Euroa-based stable — of training partnership David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig — trail Ciaron Maher and David Eustace by three wins for the Victorian title.

Maher and Eustace have trained 189 winners in Victoria, while Hayes, Hayes and Dabernig have 186 winners.

But the Lindsay Park trainers have extended their lead in the Victorian metropolitan championship to eight, sitting on 59 wins this season.

Unfortunately for the stable, it missed out in race seven with pre-race favourite Sikorsky running a narrow second to All Too Huiying.

Sikorsky ($1.85) found the lead in the final 200 m, but was unable to hang on in the dying stages of the 1600 m race.

Dabernig said post-race that although it was a good run, there was no excuse for the gelding not getting across the line first.

“There’s no excuses,” Dabernig said.

“The tempo was against him and we were caught out when trying to slot in, but had to go outside the leader which left him there as a sitting shot.

“It was a good run, but we know now that we need a strong tempo and cover.”