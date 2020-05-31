Murray League remains in limbo

Murray Football Netball League officials remain hopeful of a season this year.

League general manager Dale Norman said a recent meeting between clubs had a road map to return put in place, but it was dependent on crowds.

“We remain hopeful of football and netball being played this year, but it hangs on the ability of clubs to generate revenue,” Norman said.

“Crowds, functions, canteens and bars are essential for these clubs, so all clubs agree that without crowds it simply can't go ahead.

“We will meet again on June 8 to discuss fixture alternatives and what new regulations are in place, but it remains our intention to have a season in 2020.”

With the season in limbo, clubs are weighing up a return to training.

Moama Football Netball Club is inching closer to a return to the track, with an eye on the long-term benefits for the players.

“We are in the process of hopefully making it happen,” president Matt Lake said.

“We're just working through the protocols we’ve been provided and waiting to be approved, then we will ease back slowly and surely.

“It won't be compulsory and we will be making things as safe as possible, but it will be great to provide the opportunity.

“There is no guarantee of a season at the moment, but we want to reward our players in both sports and hopefully provide them the opportunity to get back together on the track.”

But the Magpies will not yet be joined by their district rivals.

Grand finalist Tongala announced on Tuesday all club-sanctioned training across all grades of football and netball would remain suspended.

“Even with the government restrictions allowing for a possible return to training, we still feel that the health and safety of our players, members and community remains our priority and that the risks of allowing training to resume at this point are still far too great,” president Darren Maloney wrote on the club’s Facebook.

Echuca United coach Guy Campbell said in Wednesday's Riverine Herald there was still too much confusion to resume training.

“We won’t be taking the track this week,” Campbell said.

“It’s not as simple as showing up in your group of 10 and training, there is a lot more to it.”

Heathcote District Football Netball League and Kyabram District League have cancelled their respective seasons.

MORE NEWS

GVL season start date shut down

Heathcote District League cancelled

HDFNL coaches: The right decision was made