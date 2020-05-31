Best Battles - Picola District Football League

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Katunga v Picola United

Round 11, 2018 at Picola

Picola United 18.15 (123) d Katunga 2.4 (16)

Coaches are always looking for an even performance, and Picola coach Jon Varcoe got more than he bargained for against the Swans.

Almost half of Picola’s team found its way onto the goal-kickers’ list, but it was Dylan Cunningham who led the way with seven as United entertained the 1978 reserves premiership side.

‘‘It was a reasonably consistent performance over the day. We don’t really care who kicks them it’s more about getting an even spread of goals and posting a winning score as a team,” Varcoe said.

‘‘But (Cunningham) performed well and he has been playing well over the season.”

Deniliquin Rovers v Berrigan

Round one, 2010 at Deniliquin

Deniliquin Rovers 8.6 (54) lt Berrigan 8.14 (62)

A final-quarter rampage had Berrigan begin its 2010 campaign with a narrow win against rival Deniliquin.

Three goals behind at three-quarter time, the Saints peppered the Rovers' goal with 3.9 in the last and grappled their way to the comeback win, prevailing by eight points away from home.

The Rovers seemed poised for a statement win after slotting six goals in the third term, but they could not withstand the Berrigan pressure when it came in the last.

Sam Nevins and Stuart Pyle finished with two goals each for the Saints and Gerard Robinson was the match's other multiple goal-kicker with three for the Rovers.

The win helped the Saints to third on the ladder that season.

Tocumwal v Yarroweyah

Round seven, 2014 at Yarroweyah

Yarroweyah 10.5 (65) lt Tocumwal 15.18 (108)

Nine big ones from Dylan Flanagan proved the difference when Tocumwal and Yarroweyah met in the Picola league for the first time.

The Bloods were four points ahead at half-time, but lifted in a massive way for the third quarter, with 4.8 in the term helping them pick up a four-goal lead they would not surrender, eventually winning by 43 points.

Flanagan's haul stole the headlines, his biggest game of the season on his way to 74 majors for the campaign.

Other stars were Michael O'Riordan, Steven Poynton and Ken Chellew, while the best Hoppers were Lucas Olson (five goals), Ben Soule and Jonathan Slatterie.

Waaia v Rennie

Preliminary final, 2018 at Strathmerton

Rennie 10.6 (66) d Waaia 10.5 (65)

A Duane Rhodes floater with seconds on the clock booked Rennie a spot in the 2018 Picola league grand final, beating Waaia by the narrowest of margins.

In a modern day classic, the undefeated Bombers turned for home seven points to the good and extended that lead to 13 points early in the last, but the underdog Hoppers found the game's last two goals, and a flurry of behinds, to pinch the victory.

Brad Murray was exceptional and quarter-backed the upset, impressing along with Craig Ednie and Dean Bigger.

For Waaia, it ended the season with one loss by a solitary point and would suffer more heartbreak the next year with a grand final loss to Strathmerton.

Blighty v Strathmerton

Preliminary final, 2017 at Berrigan Recreation Reserve

Strathmerton 11.11 (77) d Blighty 10.11 (71)

What a classic match this was between two heavyweights of the north-west conference in 2017.

Blighty began the match in stellar fashion, leading at the first break by 13 points, and continued that dominance throughout the second term.

The Redeyes had all the answers and opened a 22-point buffer at half-time.

Blighty was staring at a grand final berth at the final break of the contest – with a lead of eight points – but a remarkable last quarter effort from Strathmerton ended the hopes of all Redeyes fans.

The Bulldogs held Blighty to its lowest quarter score in the last term, kicking 3.3 to 2.1, to run out winners by seven points.

Daniel Ellis and Matt Shannon were Strathy’s best, while Lenard Clarke and Jack Tyndall waved the flag for Blighty.

Jerilderie v Katamatite

Round 14, 2019 at Jerilderie

Jerilderie 6.2 (38) lt Katamatite 9.10 (64)

Accurate kicking for goal kept the Demons in this one early, booting five straight to 4.6 in the first half.

But from there the Tigers took control, grinding their way to a 26-point triumph on the back of six goals from Brodie McDonald and a dominant performance from John Woodcock.

Nick Parker snared three for the home side in defeat.