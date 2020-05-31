Best Battles - Murray Football League

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Echuca United v Finley

Round 19, 2013 at Finley Recreation Reserve

Finley 11.9 (75) lt Echuca United 12.5 (77)

When the Cats and Eagles clashed in the latter stages of the season, both were simply flying as they sat in the top three and it showed.

In a thrilling contest, United came from behind in the final term to win by two points.

Farran Priest starred with five majors, but Justin Saker was the hero as he kicked the match-winner.

‘‘From our end we couldn’t do much more,’’ coach Scott Beattie said.

‘‘It’s looking clear we’ll finish second, but we haven’t lost to Mulwala or Finley, which is pleasing.’’

Tungamah v Nathalia

Round nine, 2018 at Tungamah

Nathalia 27.8 (170) d Tungamah 11.10 (76)

Tungamah hasn't found adjusting to life against the Murray league's big dogs particularly easy, smashed in both its encounters against Nathalia since joining the league.

Its first meeting had it narrowly avoid the triple-figure margin with a 94-point loss, the Purples flexing their muscle in trademark fashion particularly in a 17-goal second half.

The Purples queued up for snags with Brodie Ross (10 goals), Adam Jorgensen (six) and Brett Vallender (four) slotting a lazy 20 between them.

The Bears' next clash with the Purples was much of the same, beaten by 130 points last season.

Katandra v Cobram

Round five, 2019 at Scott Oval

Cobram 15.17 (107) d Katandra 11.4 (70)

Last year’s contest at Cobram’s Scott Oval was a rollicking, tight affair right up to the final term until Cobram ran away with the match.

Katandra only trailed the Tigers by one-point at the final break, but a six-goal-to-one last quarter helped the hosts seal a 37-point victory.

The Kats started the match in superb fashion and held a five-goal lead over Cobram after the opening term.

But Cobram responded with five majors in the second quarter to gain ascendency at half-time, which it held on to for the remainder of the contest.

Cobram’s Steve Stallion was on fire with five goals, while Izac Artavilla and Nick Wines gave strong contributions.

Brady Black (three goals), Xavier Chalkley and Trent Herbert were the standouts for Katandra.

Numurkah v Deniliquin

Round 12, 2013 at Hardinge St Oval

Deniliquin 14.6 (90) lt Numurkah 17.14 (116)

In the 2013 season, less than one per cent split these two outfits on the ladder and the round 12 contest was an absolute cracker.

Numurkah held the upper hand throughout the opening half, holding an 11-point lead at the main break.

But Deniliquin bounced back strongly in the third term and kicked five goals to three, as the home side wrestled back control of the contest.

The stage was set for a grand finish to the contest and it was the Blues - led by Mitch Jones and a young Nick Fothergill (two goals) – that fell across the line with six goals in the last quarter.

Nick Howe and Lachlan Macdonald were the stars for Rams, while Troy Bartlett booted three majors for the home side.

Barooga v Tongala

Round 12, 2012 at Barooga Recreation Reserve

Barooga 17.11 (113) d Tongala 11.14 (80)

It was a battle of two of the lower sides in the competition on this day in 2012, with the Hawks being guided to a big win by five Jeremy Stevenson goals.

The game was a tight contest at the first break, with the Blues leading by two points, before Barooga quickly ran away with the game.

Five goals in the second and six goals in the third put the game beyond doubt, with Barooga’s 33-point lead at three-quarter time still intact at the end of the day.

Adam Lovison was the best for the Blues, while Sean Ellis was the star for the Hawks.

Congupna v Moama

Round nine, 2018 at Moama Recreation Reserve

Moama 12.12 (84) lt Congupna 17.9 (111)

Three goals each from Rhys Archard and Angus Grigg was not enough for Moama to get on the road to victory.

Sam Ferguson kicked four in a best afield showing as Congupna claimed the win against the Magpies in their own nest, with his teammates combining for 17 majors on the day.

Moama’s inability to kick goals outside of Grigg, Archard and Tyler Jones in 2018 again caused problems, with the three combining for eight of the team’s 12 majors in the loss.

Congupna would only pick up five wins for the season, but this loss would have huge ramifications for the Magpies, who would end up missing out on eighth spot to their local rival Echuca United on percentage.

Rumbalara v Mulwala

Round 17, 2017 at Lonsdale Reserve

Mulwala 12.23 (95) d Rumbalara 12.9 (81)

This match should have been done and dusted in the first half an hour – but Rumbalara was able to keep pushing Mulwala all the way to the final siren.

The Lions kicked 4.13 in the first quarter alone before finishing with 12.23, while 5.5 to Rumba in the last stanza sent plenty of nerves jangling around Lonsdale Reserve.

Ash Froud ended the contest with five majors, while Charles Jackson was Rumba’s best.