Outside The Box: worst isolation takes

Isolation has truly brought out the worst in a lot of people — particularly in the sporting realm.

With everyone having way too much time on their hands, some of the opinions that have been dished out can honestly only be described by one word — drivel.

Outside The Box is no doubt as guilty of this as anyone, but we still feel the need to point out some absolutely wild takes that have been dished out in recent times — think of us as essentially Media Watch, but for bad takes.

The Alex Jesaulenko fiasco

Discussing this entire issue genuinely makes me want to throw up.

Former Port Adelaide player Kane Cornes labelled Alex Jesaulenko's famous 1970 AFL grand final mark as "overrated" — and given his argument was its cultural significance far outweighed the actual skill behind the grab, he was pretty spot on in our eyes.

This didn't sit well with Jesaulenko's daughter Kate, who took to SEN radio to deliver one of the greatest, most over-the-top rants you will ever hear.

“Annoyed I don’t think is the word,” she said.

“I’m absolutely furious that Kane Cornes would come out and say Dad’s mark was overrated — I find it disgusting and disgraceful.

“I cannot believe that he would come out and make such a comment not only of an iconic footballer, but an iconic father and an iconic husband — I am beside myself; I just cannot believe it.”

There's literally so much wrong with this take you don't even know where to begin, but I'll try this — how does one become an iconic father and husband, and how in any way is this relevant to the issue at hand?

Disgusting and disgraceful? Really?

Jog on we reckon Kate.

Finishing the Premier League season in Perth

So the English Premier League has been desperately seeking a way to finish its 2019-20 season, and some genius (Western Australian-based player agent Gary Williams) floated the idea of playing the remaining games in Perth.

As in Perth, Australia.

Somehow, this story got picked up and spread like wildfire, via British and Australian media, and this proposal was actually treated like a proper plan.

A few glaring issues meant this would obviously never happen; why would a country that has had just more than 7000 coronavirus cases allow perhaps 1500 people to enter it from another nation that is now up to a lazy 132 000 cases?

Basically, this was never even slightly going to happen, but in the ‘anything goes’ isolation era, this was treated like an actual story.

The Last Dance was the best sports doco ever

I feel a little bit sorry for people who think this way; the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary was great viewing, but too many get completely sucked into the hype of it.

This isn't even so much about criticising The Last Dance; it was entertaining and absorbing, the inner-sanctum access was incredible and it exhibited 1990s basketball brilliantly.

But just because it was about the great Michael Jordan, it doesn't immediately make it the best; what about When We Were Kings, the staggering 1996 flick detailing the intriguing build-up to Muhammad Ali's 1974 bout with George Foreman, better known as the Rumble In The Jungle — now that's a doco.

But more importantly, consider 1994's Oscar-nominated Hoop Dreams; this didn't detail a bully's decade at the top of the basketball food chain, but rather the dreams of two aspiring ballers and the racial and social challenges they face trying to improve on their poor upbringings.

Personally, I know which story captivates me more.

Scott Morrison saying "we're all in this together"

Our prime minister likes to run a bit of a ‘man of the people’ shtick, but while he's said a few times Australian are in the coronavirus crisis together, the great man won't take a pay cut.

Asked point-blank if he would do so in solidarity with the thousands of Australians that had lost jobs, taken pay cuts, and generally had their working conditions changed to aid the survival of their businesses, Morrison gave a point-blank answer — nope.

Across the ditch, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her ministerial lieutenants have done this with a six-month, 20 per cent cut, and surely it would have been nice to see our head honcho follow suit, particularly if he really means the "we're all in this together" message.

Come on boss, you can't have it both ways.

And whether or not you think the PM should actually take a pay cut, this really does highlight the things this unit says are just words.

Port Adelaide's carry-on re sharing a hotel with Adelaide

This is just a nonsense take that screams of trying to drum up a rivalry that might not be as big as some people think.

With the Power and the Crows heading to the Gold Coast to start the AFL season, Port president David Koch said his club had asked the league if it could stay at a different hotel to Adelaide as "we just don't like you".

The quotes continue: "We're so different. We eat Balfour's meat pies and you eat quiche ... and you guys drink chardonnay. You're not our type of people.”

Really Kochie?

The world as we know it is crumbling around us and you're concerned that one of your players might bump into an Adelaide "enemy" in the lobby.

Give me a genuine spell.

OTB particularly enjoyed Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks’ response, which was to essentially just not care about it.