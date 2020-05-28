Sport

BASL continues to work towards June 28 target date

By Brayden May

Patrick Mathers of the Border Raiders during the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League youth game between the Border Raiders and Strathdale SC. Photo: Cath Grey

Bendigo Amateur Soccer League officials are yet to put an official starting date on this year's season.

Last week, Football Victoria announced a target date of June 28 for community clubs, and after a committee meeting BASL said it was still working towards organising a competition this year.

“We discussed the challenges the initial return to training will first present for the clubs,” league president Aaron Shooter told Australian Community Media.

“There's quite a lot that needs to be put in place to meet all the required health and safety standards.

“We will then review what the target start date would mean for the league and come back and have an agreement from the committee in the next week or so.”

For clubs to start training, they must get permission from the venue owner.

“These are some of the signs-offs we must get done to make sure we are all covered,” Shooter said.

“Clubs will be in different positions based on where their venue is and how easy it is to have all requirements in place to get back to training.

“The committee will work with the clubs to make sure there's some equity as to how long they have all been training for etc.

“We still think we can get up and running by June 28 or shortly after and put some sort of a season together.”

As part of the return to play plan, Shooter said league officials were seeking feedback from the community.

“We need to see how many people want to come back to train, some players and parents might have their own safety concerns,” he said.

“This is a process of the clubs reaching out to members to so see when it is they want to come back.”

BASL club Moama-Echuca said on Monday it would return to training this week in a Facebook post.

“We are excited to announce a staged return to training over the next couple of weeks starting with our senior teams on Tuesday, May 26, 2020,” the post read.

“Please note that it is a condition of Football Victoria's Return to Training that all participating players be registered with their club through Play Football.

“The governing bodies are still working through the issue of registration fees, so no fees are payable at this stage.

“Our junior teams will begin their return to training from Tuesday 2 June 2020. Please stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.”

No Tatura or Shepparton-based club has yet publicly confirmed a return to training.

