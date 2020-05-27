Maher’s Musings - Hunt for most famous sportsperson continues

The snowball effect has really come into play here.

What started out as an innocent Twitter conversation has now morphed into a movement which is no chance of being wrapped up in three columns.

Last week, Maher's Musings put the call out across the land in order to begin a search for the most famous sportspeople from each town in the Goulburn Valley and beyond.

What this columnist did not expect though was a wave of responses — with dozens of suggestions flung our way — and to be honest, we're drowning.

So a change in tack is warranted.

Of course, we will still follow this journey until its completion — but boy is it going to take a bit longer than we thought.

We will have to split up the next stage of the process — which involves settling on the most recognisable modern and historic sportsperson from each town if it is applicable — in order to properly cover what is looking likely to become a series longer than The Bold And The Beautiful.

You still have a chance to enter some more suggestions to [email protected] or via social media for the towns not featured today.

We will narrow down the entries from 10 on the list of 49 today, so make sure you vote on which sportsperson should reign supreme online or via email.

KYABRAM

Nominees: Paul Newman, Dick Clay, Jimmy Higgs, Brett Deledio, Garry Lyon, Gus Underwood, Stephen Pate, Pam Mathews, Cynna Neele, Danny O’Brien, Ken Boal, Trevor Bassett, Roy Outram, Ross Dillon.

Musings: As expected, Kyabram nominations came thick and fast. Gus Underwood was thrown in the mix by a few others, but he himself produced plenty for the list. For me, although there are a myriad of brilliant sportspeople here in their own right, the final two has to be Dick Clay and Garry Lyon.

TATURA

Nominees: Freddo McMahon, Keith Warburton, Gaye Eaton.

Musings: Stephen Pate was also nominated here, but lands in the Kyabram basket. While there are plenty of other Tatura products who could be a nominee, this trio is certainly a who's who. It's really tough to split, but we're going with Keith Warburton and Gaye Eaton.

CONGUPNA

Nominees: Damian Drum, Michael Scandolera.

Musings: Easy, simple, lock it in — Damian Drum against Michael Scandolera.

TONGALA

Nominees: Sir Doug Nicholls, Steve Atkins, Des Campbell.

Musings: It's not a hard task to pick Sir Doug Nicholls as the first candidate here, and we'll go with Des Campbell as the other.

KATANDRA

Nominees: David Teague, Rod Grinter.

Musings: Another one that speaks for itself here, with David Teague and Rod Grinter the nominations.

KATAMATITE

Nominees: Pat O'Kane, Glenn Crawford.

Musings: Pat O'Kane is tough to beat in any competition, and it falls to Glenn Crawford to attempt it.

STRATHMERTON

Nominees: Rhonda Cator, Frank Tuck, Steve Reynoldson, JJ Ryan, Norm Smith.

Musings: Props to Mal Stuart for these nominations, and it is tough to split them in to a final two. An argument could be made that three-time Olympian Rhonda Cator is a Numurkah product, having been born there, but she lands as a Strathmerton star here. Frank Tuck can have the other nod as Collingwood captain in the 1958 premiership year — although he missed the decider due to injury.

MERRIGUM

Nominees: Joan Coldwell, Ray Manley.

Musings: Joan Coldwell and Ray Manley will battle it out for Merrigum's mantle.

GIRGARRE

Nominees: Lawrie Casey, Norma Sefton-Rowston

Musings: A pair of Underwood recommendations here in Lawrie Casey and Norma Sefton-Rowston.

MOOROOPNA

Nominees: Mavis Meadowcroft, Peter Jacobson, Garry Jacobson, Justin Lister.

Musings: We may call him Shepparton's fastest bus driver, but Garry Jacobson does hail from Mooroopna. Justin Lister joins him on the list for his boxing exploits.