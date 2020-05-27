Sport

Football and netball clubs return to training

By Alex Mitchell

Back at it: Euroa players keep their social distance while training on Tuesday night.

1 of 1

Some of the region's footballers and netballers have started filtering back onto the grounds and courts, with small group training under way for clubs that choose to do so.

While a majority of clubs have opted against returning to train under strict social distancing measures, a handful have opted to get things rolling as leagues continue to wait on government restrictions being eased to allow a competitive season.

From the Goulburn Valley League, Euroa, Rochester, Kyabram and Mansfield all began training this week, with protocols allowing two groups of 10 footballers on a ground at the one time.

Up in the high country, Mansfield football manager Cameron Hotton oversaw the Tuesday night session while ensuring the restrictions were kept to — and he said any extra effort required to facilitate training was worth it to bring the club's players back together.

“It's just exciting really that the guys are able to get there and see each other, from that point of view it was fantastic,” Hotton said.

“The drills are obviously a bit different, you're only allowed to use half the ground, but as I said to the guys, we don't even know if we've got a season, let's have a bit of fun and if they've got any ideas how to do that we want to hear them. There's no point doing team structure or anything like that.

“We just want to give the guys the ability to come together and train, but it's not compulsory by any means.”

Many clubs have opted against training citing the extra workload on volunteers to follow the additional requirements; Hotton admitted there was more to do, but said it was all worth it to get the club moving again.

“There's certainly a little bit extra to do to make sure we're following the protocols, but the way I look at it, for all the time off we've had waiting, we can put in a bit of double-time now,” he said.

“It's just for the guys, I feel sorry for them really, and it's for even the support staff that want something to do. For some people the club is everything and as a club we're really keen to give them the ability to come together.”

Latest articles

News

Council approves expensive black power electricity ahead of going renewable

Greater Shepparton City Council has approved an expensive interim black power electricity contract due to a delay in the planned purchase of renewable energy. The six-month electricity contract will cost almost a quarter of the total 10-year...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite. At this stage the body has not been formally identified however it is believed to be that of Shepparton man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar, 27. It...

Liz Mellino
News

Local optometrist warns of surge in digital eye strain due to COVID-19

A Shepparton optometrist is warning locals to limit their screen time, predicting a surge in digital eye strain for adults and children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions are gradually lifting, Specsavers Shepparton...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Maher’s Musings - Most recogniseable product from each town in the region

We’re putting a pin in ranking the best grand finals of the decade for the moment — but never fear, we will come back to it. More pressing investigations are upon us in the meantime, thanks to a suggestion from Mark McDonell on Twitter recently...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Player payments just one brick in the wall

From turning the lights on to mowing the grass and stocking the bar fridge — there are far more moving parts to a club’s financial health than just paying stars

Tyler Maher
Sport

Clubs, council opt against return to training

AFL Victoria’s return to training protocols allow clubs to hit the fields tonight — but few, if any, clubs will be doing so. Many clubs themselves voted to postpone the small group training that is allowed under the protocols, but the decision...

Alex Mitchell