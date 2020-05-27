Football and netball clubs return to training

Some of the region's footballers and netballers have started filtering back onto the grounds and courts, with small group training under way for clubs that choose to do so.

While a majority of clubs have opted against returning to train under strict social distancing measures, a handful have opted to get things rolling as leagues continue to wait on government restrictions being eased to allow a competitive season.

From the Goulburn Valley League, Euroa, Rochester, Kyabram and Mansfield all began training this week, with protocols allowing two groups of 10 footballers on a ground at the one time.

Up in the high country, Mansfield football manager Cameron Hotton oversaw the Tuesday night session while ensuring the restrictions were kept to — and he said any extra effort required to facilitate training was worth it to bring the club's players back together.

“It's just exciting really that the guys are able to get there and see each other, from that point of view it was fantastic,” Hotton said.

“The drills are obviously a bit different, you're only allowed to use half the ground, but as I said to the guys, we don't even know if we've got a season, let's have a bit of fun and if they've got any ideas how to do that we want to hear them. There's no point doing team structure or anything like that.

“We just want to give the guys the ability to come together and train, but it's not compulsory by any means.”

Many clubs have opted against training citing the extra workload on volunteers to follow the additional requirements; Hotton admitted there was more to do, but said it was all worth it to get the club moving again.

“There's certainly a little bit extra to do to make sure we're following the protocols, but the way I look at it, for all the time off we've had waiting, we can put in a bit of double-time now,” he said.

“It's just for the guys, I feel sorry for them really, and it's for even the support staff that want something to do. For some people the club is everything and as a club we're really keen to give them the ability to come together.”